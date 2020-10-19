'I'm so glad that I'm alive today': Robust contact tracing is saving lives of Apache tribal members

PHOENIX — As the coronavirus ravaged the White Mountain Apache Tribe in eastern Arizona, Eugenia Cromwell did her best to stay home and safe. Visits to the grocery store and post office were passed off to her daughter.

It came as a surprise to the 79-year-old Apache woman when she learned in August that she had tested positive for COVID-19, along with two others in her home. Knowing the virus could severely impact older adults, Cromwell feared for her life.

More than 15,000 members make up the White Mountain Apache Tribe, whose reservation spans 1.6 million acres (2,500 square miles) across three Arizona counties. Whiteriver, the tribe's largest community and capital, is home to about 4,000 residents — including Cromwell.

In early June, the White Mountain Apache surpassed the Navajo Nation in total number of COVID-19 cases per capita — meaning it had one of the highest infection rates in the country. By mid-August, about the time Cromwell tested positive for the virus, there were more than 2,300 identified COVID-19 cases and 38 known deaths.

However, the tribe's number of new daily and active COVID-19 cases dropped in the last few months. COVID-19 related deaths through the pandemic also remained consistently low, with a fatality rate on Wednesday of 1.6% — less than the state's rate of 2.5% and country's at 2.7%.

Health officials lend credit, in large part, to its robust contract tracing efforts on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. So does Cromwell, who tested negative for the virus about three weeks after her initial diagnosis.

"I'm crying because I'm happy, these are wonderful people," she said last month, with tears in her eyes. "I'm so glad that I'm alive today."

Officials go beyond just tracing, visiting some almost daily for check-ups

A health care provider on the morning of Sept. 10 paid a visit to Cromwell's home to do a wellness check — reserved for patients considered high risk for complications from COVID-19.

Like clockwork, Cromwell quickly set up a chair on her front patio, wheeled out an oxygen concentrator and masked up. Several cicadas buzzed from a tree overhead while Victoria Moses, a health tech at Whiteriver Indian Hospital, checked Cromwell's oxygen levels and asked her questions.

It was one of several visits made to Cromwell's home since members of her family began testing positive for the virus in August. The wellness checks, in large part, involve monitoring a patient's oxygen levels while sitting and walking — which for Cromwell also meant dodging a handful of ducks and a pig roaming her front yard.

"The patients get so used to our team that we'll receive phone calls saying, 'No one's come to my house yet today, can somebody come see me?'" said Lt. Commander Laura Enos, acting director of public health nursing and leader of the hospital's contact tracing team. "They really like the personal touch of our staff, just coming out and putting eyes on them — it's made a very large impact on the community."

