Irrfan's Son Babil Khan Drops Out of College to Focus On Acting

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, took to social media to share that he has dropped out of college to focus on his acting career. He was enrolled at the University of Westminster, London. In a heartfelt note shared on Instagram, he thanked his friends for their making him feel like he belonged.

"I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends,” he wrote.

He posted pictures of himself behind a camera, shooting a scene, to accompany the note. Babil is set to make his acting debut with the Netflix film Qala, directed by Anvitaa Dutt. The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

Babil has also bagged his second project even before the release of his debut film. Producer Ronnie Lahiri shared on Instagram that the Babil will star in a Shoojit Sircar directorial. “Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is? @babil.i.k @shoojitsircar @filmsrisingsun," he wrote.

Babil often shares memories with his father Irrfan Khan. Last week he shared, "I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness." He had also posted several pictures of his family with a heartfelt note dedicated to his 'strange family'.

""My family; a Thespis father not wanting to belong to this world, a perfectionist writer/warrior mother that fights with the same passion she loves, an ingenious brother that can find relatable patterns in economics to music, and me, a kid who loves to cry watching children/family animation films." " - Babil Khan, Instagram

On 9 June, he'd shared a snippet from a song he produced, and said that he doesn't want to restrict himself to acting. He wrote, "Mixed in 5 mins, freestyle. I think I am not gonna restrict myself to one passion, I love acting, music and writing; i hope to communicate all."

