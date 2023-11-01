I'm a Former Fashion Designer Who’s Buying These 7 Fall Dresses From Nordstrom

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

As a former fashion designer, I’m constantly campaigning to my friends and family that they don’t need to retire their dresses and skirts because of a change in weather. I learned early on that most pieces can move from season to season, though they might require a bit more thought when it comes to what to shop for and how to style it. For example, it’s a common misconception that minidresses are made for summer, but if you pair them with tights and knee-high boots, you can keep warm while also looking chic. Shop for warmer textiles like knits and faux leather if you are looking to beat the cold or opt for long sleeves and maxi lengths.

If you don’t know where to start, I’ve put my shopping editor skills to work and combed through Nordstrom’s website to find the best fall and winter dress deals. And I found sweater and faux leather dresses fromSteve Madden, Topshop, AllSaints, and more — and prices start at just $37.

Best Nordstrom Fall and Winter Dress Deals

Topshop Riviera Tie-Dye Long-Sleeve Satin Dress

Nordstrom

$119

$83

Buy on Nordstrom

This Topshop Riviera Tie-Dye Long-Sleeve Satin Dress would make for a great fall or winter closet staple because of its maxi length, long sleeves, and warm and vibrant print that resembles falling leaves. It also would make for a great piece to layer with boots, a leather jacket, and tights for added warmth. You could even toss a chunky button-front sweater over top and use the bottom half as a skirt.

The maxi dress comes in sizes 2 through 12 and features a satiny, lightweight fabric, deep V-neckline, stretchy elastic waist with ruffles and decorative ties, and long, balloon sleeves with elastic cuffs. The dress also has slits on both sides, making it easy to walk in, and an open back with a button keyhole closure.

Steve Madden Gretta Turtleneck Sweater Minidress

Nordstrom

$49

$37

Buy on Nordstrom

This turtleneck sweater dress from Steve Madden is essential to the makings of a perfect fall outfit — just add an oversized leather bomber and knee-high boots. Long and dramatic bell sleeves have stylish slits at the cuffs, while the skirt falls at about mid-thigh, depending on your height. But don’t let its short length scare you — it can also be styled as a traditional sweater with leggings or jeans for added coverage, but the upper half will keep you cozy and warm thanks to a turtleneck and rib-knit fabric. The versatile dress comes in six colors, including black, tan, green, and magenta, and sizes XS through XL.

AllSaints Katlyn Evita Animal-Print Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

$229

$137

Buy on Nordstrom

This AllSaints Katlyn Evita Animal-Print Maxi Dress has found its way into my cart thanks to a fierce cheetah print that hugs the body and is sure to make a statement — even if it’s only peeking out from under your trench coat. The dress features soft and stretchy fabric, fitted sleeves that are easy to layer over, slits up the side that make it easy to walk in, and a zipper closure at the back neck for easy on and off. Buy it in sizes from 0 to 10.

Shop more on-sale fall and winter dresses from Nordstrom, below.

Nic and Zoe Faux Leather Shirtdress

Nordstrom

$248

$149

Buy on Nordstrom

Boss Fonzipona Stripe Rib Sweater Dress

Nordstrom

$278

$193

Buy on Nordstrom

