I'm a Fashion Writer, and I Guarantee These Are the 10 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Nordstrom

Everyone thinks they want my opinion on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, because I write about shopping for a living. In theory, yes, I am an expert. But I'm also an incredibly enthusiastic shoppaholic who will absolutely convince you to buy anything and everything you're on the fence about. And while some might say that's a bad thing, I honestly think it's probably for the best. Especially when the deals are so good right now at places like Nordstrom.

If you really want my advice, I already went ahead and sifted through the 50,000 deals over at Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale, and there are 10 deals that are just superior. From a ridiculously over-the-top (literally) pair of sneakers to a Ganni bag I'm beyond shocked is under $150, here's what I'm shopping for — and what I think you should too.

Best Fashion Writer-Approved Deals

Ugg Classic Zip Genuine Shearling Bootie

UGG Classic Zip Genuine Shearling Bootie

Truth be told, I've historically never been an Ugg boot girl. Maybe quarantine got the best of me, or maybe I just saw the error in my ways, but since the beginning of this year, I can't stop wearing them. I recently invested in a pair of the Ugg Tazz Mule that Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing, and now I want a full-on pair of boots. Nordstrom has a shockingly good amount on sale right now, and I love that these have a zipper.

Shop now: $135 (Originally $180); nordstrom.com

Caudalie Beauty Elixir

CAUDALIE Beauty Elixir

Whenever I want to feel expensive, I spritz this Caudalie beauty elixir on my face. I've waxed poetic about it in the past, and for good reason: It's a beauty elixir that even Blake Lively swears by. She looks like she hasn't aged since Gossip Girl, so it's probably a good idea to follow in her footsteps. I notice a radiance to my skin almost instantly whenever I spritz it on, and it also helps tighten pores. It rarely ever goes on sale, so I'm using this as a sign to stock up.

Shop now: $39 (Originally $49); nordstrom.com

Chloe Betty Rain Boot

Chloe Betty Rain Boot

You've likely come across the Chloe Betty rain boot on social media. It went viral on TikTok, and is a favorite amongst Instagram girlies everywhere. The shoes are rumored to be extremely comfortable, and they're by far the only rain boots I've ever seen that I would wear on a completely sunny day with no cloud in the sky. They're just that cute. I'm shocked that they're even on sale, so I'm adding these to my cart ASAP before they sell out.

Shop now: $315 (Originally $525); nordstrom.com

Ganni Recycled Polyester Shoulder Bag

Ganni Recycled Polyester Shoulder Bag

I always look for Ganni on sale during every single Nordstrom blowout because there is guaranteed to be something, and it is one of my favorite brands. The thing about Ganni is that while it's pretty pricey, it's definitely more affordable than a lot of trendy 'It' brands like it. So when there's a markdown, it's likely actually affordable. I'm obsessed with the pink straps on this bag, and love how it can be easily transformed into a clutch or a shoulder bag.

Shop now: $141 (Originally $235); nordstrom.com

R13 Platform High Top Sneakers

Nordstrom Sale Update

I love a platform, and naturally have been dreaming about these R13 sneakers ever since I laid eyes on them. They are literally over-the-top, and the leopard pattern really takes them up a notch. But in my opinion, if I'm going to be wearing sneakers, they might as well be as extra as possible. And now that these are under $350, I can justify buying them. They're practical, right?

Shop now: $347 (Originally $495); nordstrom.com

Rag & Bone Nora Cable Knit Swing Cardigan

Nordstrom Sale Update

Rag & Bone is a brand that's a celebrity staple loved by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston for a reason. On Black Friday, Aniston's go-to pairs of Rag & Bone jeans were majorly marked down. And now Nordstrom has discounted so many other sweaters, handbags, and boots by the brand.

I'm extremely grateful because I think this cable-knit cardigan is the perfect cardigan. It's giving very much Taylor Swift, and I can easily imagine getting cozy wearing this under a blanket listening to "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" on repeat.

Shop now: $393 (Originally $525); nordstrom.com

Simon Miller Rib by Simon Miller Akuma Rib Knit Maxi Skirt

Rib by Simon Miller Akuma Rib Knit Maxi Skirt

Given how popular Simon Miller is on Instagram, I'm always shocked whenever I come across it on sale at Nordstrom (and a lot is on sale right now). Its Rib collection is my favorite, because I think those pieces make the perfect base for any outfit. The rib details are more fun than other essential wardrobe pieces, and this skirt would pair perfectly with any oversized sweater this season.

Shop now: $77 (Originally $170); nordstrom.com

Mansur Gavriel Pleated Leather Bucket Bag

Mansur Gavriel Pleated Leather Bucket Bag

I've been a fan of Mansur Gavriel ever since they came out on the scene, which is why I'm shocked I don't own anything by the brand. It's a huge oversight, and if I think about it too much, it honestly makes me sad. Thankfully, so many of its bags are on sale right now, and I think it's finally time I get one of the brand's classic bucket bags. If Katie Holmes says the style is back, it's back. And who am I to not participate in the return of 2015's most iconic 'It' bag?

Shop now: $557 (Originally $795); nordstrom.com

Vince Merino Wool Blend Longline Cardigan

Vince Merino Wool Blend Longline Cardigan

Like Rag & Bone, celebrities are always wearing Vince on repeat, and it's not hard to see why. The brand makes luxury timeless pieces you'll want to wear forever. In other words, Vince is worth the investment. Thankfully they're a little more worth it now that so many pieces are on sale. I love that this cardigan is basically a coat you can wear on its own in the spring or under a puffer in the winter.

Shop now: $280 (Originally $545); nordstrom.com

Free People Brookside Sweater

Nordstrom Sale Update

And because no amount of cardigans or sweaters is enough for sweater weather, this Free People Brookside one is another must-have. Listen, if it's going to get dark at 5 p.m., I'm going to go ahead and try to be as hygge as possible. And I just know this under-$100 sweater will help get the job done.

Shop now: $70 (Originally $128); nordstrom.com

