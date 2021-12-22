I'm a Fashion Editor, and These Are My 15 Favorite Places to Shop for Clothes Online

I'm a Fashion Editor, and These Are My Top 10 Places to Shop for Clothes Online

I hate to admit it, but even when I'm out of office, it's rare that I'm fully logged off or not thinking about work. It comes with the territory of being a fashion editor; the smallest of tasks, such as scrolling through TikTok or cleaning out my closet, tend to spark inspiration for a story. I'm also always 'shopping' in some way, shape, or form, whether that means compiling a list of recommendations, working on styling a photo shoot, or snagging something I simply must have in my closet.

At this point in my career, I've even developed a list of the best online clothing stores (IMHO), which I turn to for specific needs. In my world, deadlines are constantly looming and last-minute events occasionally pop up, so it's never a bad idea to keep track of which fast fashion sites, surprisingly, sell quality staples, or which department stores carry a variety of sizes. You never know when you'll have to act — or write — quickly.

Should you ever find yourself in a fashion-related jam, I've compiled my go-to list of online clothing stores for each by category. It's not a fool-proof list (after all, I'm not a designer or buyer), but considering I rely on it daily, it's a great place to start. And, if you're in need of specific categories, such as plus size stores or where to shop if you're petite? InStyle has those too, and they're worth bookmarking, ASAP.

For Luxury

Farfetch

The list of designers this online store carries is pages long, so whether you have your heart set on a sweet Cecilie Bahnsen dress or are coveting Gucci sandals, you're pretty much guaranteed to find it (and so much more).

For Trends

Net-a-Porter

Just scrolling through this site feels like you're peeking in a celebrity's closet. It's elevated and full of investment pieces, and you'll definitely want to check out the "new in" section, which will always steer you in the right direction in terms of trends.

For Vintage

Etsy

People often to think of Etsy for crafty gifts, but it's actually full of vintage clothing, too. Simply type the trend or item you're lusting after into the search bar (e.g.: a plaid coat), set the filter to vintage, and you'll discover a treasure trove of secondhand alternatives to suit your style, whether you're into the '50s, '80s, or Y2K.

For Fast Fashion

Nasty Gal

Fast fashion stores are essentially in the business of producing clothes that align with today's top trends, but Nasty Gal is arguably one of the best. The selection is unmatched — whether you're looking for comfy, stretchy flares or an outfit for a fancy occasion — and plenty of today's fashion stars have given the site their stamp of approval, from Emily Ratajkowski to stylist Maeve Reilly.

For Staples

J.Crew

Jeans, button-downs, sweaters, coats — just like in the '90s, J.Crew continues to be a great go-to when filling the holes in your wardrobe, and these are pieces you know will last. Plus, you can't beat the sales.

For Versatile Statement Pieces

& Other Stories

If you're the type of person who can't resist ruffles, bright colors, prints, and the like, don't sleep on & Other Stories. Fashion lovers know this online site (and brick and mortar store) as one that's full of special, designer-like pieces that will instantly make you 'ooh' and 'ahh,' but at the same time, feel a bit more budget-friendly.

For Sexy Stuff

Revolve

Should your wardrobe be in need of a little...spice, Revolve has you covered. You're bound to come across the va-va-voom, plunging-neckline, cutout mini dress of your dreams in this mix — and you'll probably spot it on your favorite influencers, too.

For Size Range

Madewell

Nothing is more annoying than finding an item you love and realizing, ugh, the store doesn't sell it in your size. But Madewell has an impressive size range for many of its offerings, going from XXS to 4X. Even better? You don't have to scroll to a completely different section on the site (although you can find specific categories for Plus, Petite, and Tall if you want easy access). It's all in the same place — which is how it should be!

For Shoes

DSW

Here's the thing about footwear: it tends to be pricey. A pair of chunky loafers or knee-high boots have the ability to set you back hundreds of bucks — which is why DSW is a great choice if you're looking to cut down on your spending, but not on your shoe collection. Not only can you find a ton of cute styles and top brands on the store's website, the price tags are pretty reasonable. Even Jennifer Lopez and Kardashian stylist Dani Michelle love DSW.

For Jeans

American Eagle

One of the stores you loved as a teen is actually a top-notch choice for all ages when it comes to denim. Not only can you filter by cut and color when shopping online, you'll also be able to find different length options, so both short- and long-legged folks can finally have a pair of pants that fit.

For Dresses

ASOS

Of course, ASOS is good for more than just dresses, but wow — if your wardrobe is in need of something voluminous, sparkly, structured, black tie, or throw-on-and-go, you'll definitely have your pick (and yes, the store sells plus, maternity, and petite, too).

For Wedding Attire

Reformation

At Reformation, you're able to choose from a variety of elegant yet fashion-forward designs — complete with tiny ties and subtle leg slits — which will no doubt work as a wedding guest look. But that's not all! You'll also be able to snag something for those bridesmaid duties and, yes, even a full-on wedding gown that's perfect for the big day.

For Loungewear

Amazon

The loungewear section on Amazon deserves some recognition. If you're still working from home (at least partially) there are a ton of matching sets you won't feel guilty about wearing all day, night, and weekend long. Plus the selection of colors when it comes to those highly rated, cozy, $13 Gildan sweatshirts is pretty impressive.

For Budget-Friendly Designer

Target

Almost every season, Target rolls out its designer collaborations, partnering with some of the most sought-after talent in the fashion world. Rather than heading to your local location, it's worth it to get up early and scramble to fill your cart online, where plenty of options and inclusive sizes are available.

For Shopping Sprees

Nordstrom

When in doubt, Nordstrom probably has it. The department store is famous for selling a little bit everything in every size, from shoes, to shirts, to designer goods. Plus, when sales roll around, the discounts are so good, it's near impossible to check out with only one or two items in your cart.