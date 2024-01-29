I'm Definitely Not Getting Any Sleep Tonight After Learning About These Horrifying, Shocking, And Upsetting Things

Note: graphic content ahead including stories of murder, death, and cannibalism.

1.Earlier this month, a human head and hands were found in the freezer of a home that was sold recently in Grand Junction, Colorado. The new homeowners were in the process of cleaning out belongings left behind when they discovered a bag with the human remains inside.

It is unknown at this time who the remains belong to, and the case is being investigated as a possible homicide. The Sheriff's office commented, "Our hope is to positively identify the victim while remaining respectful of the victim and the victim’s family.” FOX31 Denver / Via youtube.com

2.In 2012, Mao Sugiyama, an artist who identifies as asexual, cooked and served up his own genitals — full penis, testes, and scrotum — to five diners for $250 a plate.

According to the Huffington Post, "Just days after Sugiyama's 22nd birthday, the artist underwent elective genital-removal surgery, divvied up the severed penis shaft, testicles, and scrotal skin between five people, and garnished it with button mushrooms and Italian parsley." Despite reports from "concerned locals," there wasn't much authorities could do about the event because cannibalism is not illegal in Japan. Gins Wang / Getty Images

3.A few months ago, a woman in San Jose, California had to have all her limbs amputated, and almost died, after contracting a flesh-eating bacterial infection that likely came from eating undercooked fish.

The woman, Laura Barajas, consumed tilapia purchased from a local market in July and then fell ill right away. She was diagnosed with vibrio vulnificus. Barajas's friend, Anna Messina, told KRON 4, "They put her into a medically induced coma. Her fingers were black, her feet were black, her bottom lip was black. She had complete sepsis, and her kidneys were failing.” KRON 4 / Via youtube.com

4.In 2010, officials in Tokyo went to congratulate the city's "oldest living man," Sogen Kato, on his 111th birthday. However, when they arrived, they discovered he'd actually been dead for 30 years. What they found was his "uncovered mummified skeletal remains" lying in bed.

As the family had been collecting a widower's pension payments via Kato's bank account, they were investigated on fraud charges and eventually charged and sentenced. Bernersteven / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5.The existence of a deep sea creature called a "bobbit worm," which can range in size from four inches to TEN FEET long. This nightmarish thing basically burrows into the ocean floor, hiding its whole body, before striking prey with his sharp multiple mouth parts.

Apparently, their jaws are so strong they can actually snap a fish in half. Kanyhun / Getty Images/ImaZinS RF, Velvetfish / Getty Images

6.In 2013, Dr. Farid Fata, an oncologist in Michigan, was arrested for administering chemotherapy to hundreds of patients who did not need it. His crimes became one of the largest healthcare frauds in US history.

According to ABC News, a least 553 victims were identified, with Fata often prescribing treatments for cancer they didn’t have. Fata was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy charges. ABC News / Via youtube.com

7.A 14-year-old boy fell to his death after "subway surfing" on a train in Brooklyn, New York earlier in January. According to witnesses, the boy had climbed on top of the subway car and then fell to the tracks where he was then struck by an oncoming train.

NBC New York reported, "The death marked the fourth related to the subway surfing trend of the year as of July 5, that's according to the MTA." David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

8.In January, an elderly couple was found dead in their South Carolina home during a wellness check. When authorities arrived, they said that the home's heater had reached 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to CBS News, "When medics went to obtain the victims' body temperatures, [they were] recorded each at over 106 degrees Fahrenheit — the highest [their] devices would register." No foul play was suspected, however, after speaking with the victims' family members, investigators found that there had been issues with the hot water heater and the heater had been "out," and the family members had "fiddled" with the hot water heater (in an attempt to help). WBTV News - Charlotte / Via youtube.com

9.Eighteen months after having a cesarean birth, a "dinner plate-sized" surgical tool was found inside a woman's abdomen in Auckland, New Zealand.

According to CNN, "An Alexis retractor, or AWR, which can measure 17 centimeters (6 inches) in diameter, was left inside the mother’s body following the birth of her baby at Auckland City Hospital in 2020. The woman suffered months of chronic pain and went for several checkups to find out what was wrong, including X-rays that showed no sign of the device. The pain got so severe that she visited the hospital’s emergency department and the device was discovered on an abdominal CT scan and removed immediately in 2021." Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

10.Back in November 2023, an 83-year-old woman in South Carolina died after falling 48 feet down a hidden well shaft that was beneath the floor of her daughter's 100-year-old home.

According to Live 5 WCSC, the elderly woman, Dorothy Louise Downey, had been visiting to assist her daughter in moving, but "as she was walking in the kitchen, Downey stepped onto the weakened floor and fell through into a well shaft. Downey’s daughter crawled under the house to try and locate her mother, but she could not find her." The fire department and emergency services were eventually able to extricate the woman. WYFF News 4 / Via youtube.com

11.Also in November, it's estimated that 450 patients at a hospital in Salem, Massachusetts were potentially exposed to HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C because IV medications were administered improperly.

According to NBC News, the possible exposures happened over a period of about two years and affected patients who needed an endoscopy. However, the hospital assured patients that the likelihood that they were actually infected was "extremely small." Patients were notified via the hospital's online portal, and as of November, no patients had reported infections. Richard Bailey / Getty Images

12.Meanwhile, in Medford, Oregon, as many as 10 people may have died back in December 2023 because a nurse switched medication with tap water.

According to NBC News, "Multiple sources say an Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center nurse injected multiple patients with tap water in an attempt to cover up their misuse of the hospital’s supply of pain medication, specifically fentanyl. [...] The tap water, which is not sterile, led to multiple infections of pseudomonas." KGW News / Via youtube.com

13.The fact that the youngest person ever executed in the United States was a 12-year-old Native American girl named Hannah Ocuish. She was hanged in New London, Connecticut on Dec. 20, 1786.

Ocuish had been accused of murdering a 6-year-old girl named Eunice Bolles. However, because Ocuish apparently suffered from a mental disability, it was questioned whether she was "fit" to stand trial. Duncan1890 / Getty Images

14.A man in Southern California was ejected from a fast-moving RV, onto a busy freeway, after his wife had fallen asleep behind the wheel. The man, Cordell Patrick, was severely injured, suffering multiple broken bones, lacerations, and a dislocated shoulder, but survived the ordeal.

Patrick told KTLA 5, "I had just unbuckled my seat belt. It was only unbuckled for five seconds. I noticed my wife had dozed off, so instead of going straight, we were headed toward the median. I tried grabbing the steering wheel, but before I could grab it, we already had impact." The RV crashed into the center medium, which caused Patrick to go flying out through the driver's side window. He managed to drag himself closer to the median where a good samaritan stopped and helped. KTLA 5 / Via youtube.com

15.The reason that there are no skeletons at the wreck of the Titanic is basically because once the flesh of their bodies were eaten, the remaining bones dissolved.

In an interview with NPR, deep-sea voyager Robert Ballard explained, "The water in the deep sea is under-saturated in calcium carbonate, which is mostly, you know, what bones are made of. For example, on the Titanic and on the Bismarck, those ships are below the calcium carbonate compensation depth, so once the critters eat their flesh and expose the bones, the bones dissolve." Ralph White / Getty Images

16.In 2008, a woman, Dianne Odell, who had spent nearly 60 years in an iron lung, died when a power outage shut off electricity in her home and stopped the pump drawing air into her lungs.

According to the Spokesman-Review, "Family members were unable to get an emergency generator working after a power failure knocked out electricity to the Odell family’s residence near Jackson, Tennessee." Odell had contracted polio when she was 3 years old, and lived with her parents, who had an emergency generator. However, "for some reason," according to her brother-in-law, it did not work. Kansas City Star / Via youtube.com

17.During a trip to Mexico for elective cosmetic surgery, a woman from Washington, Kimberly McCormick, woke up with breast implants and a butt lift that she never asked for.

McCormick had previously had a positive experience at the same clinic with weight-loss surgery. So, she went back for a breast lift and to have excess skin removed. However, what she received instead was breast implants and a Brazilian butt lift. The surgeon, meanwhile, never removed any excess skin, as requested. On top of this, McCormick developed a severe infection and was allegedly bullied into paying an additional $2,500. She is currently undergoing treatment from local doctors back home. FOX 13 Seattle / Via youtube.com

18.This horrifying video of a fish latched onto a woman's butt, which makes me never want to go in the ocean ever again.

19.Although Shakespeare is famously buried at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford-upon-Avon, England (his hometown), his head is actually missing. It is believed his skull was stolen sometime in the 18th century.

Back in 2016, what was only a "tale" was confirmed when a radar scan of his tomb was done, confirming the skull was missing. It was also revealed that there was a "change of material" in the burial, which suggests there was damage and a repair job done to the grave. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images, Erik Von Weber / Getty Images

20.It was recently discovered that bottled water, the kind you literally just buy in stores, contains thousands of nanoplastics that are so small they can invade your body's cells. In fact, these particles are so small they cannot be seen under a microscope.

The concern is that because these plastics are so small they can migrate through tissue and potentially distribute "harmful synthetic chemicals throughout the body." Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

21.Just a couple of weeks ago, a TV station in Ecuador was attacked on air by masked gunmen, members of a criminal gang. In a terrifying video that you can watch here, staff are seen being forced to the floor during the terrifying attack.

The event occurred after a 60-day state of emergency had already been in place in Ecuador, and 13 arrests were made after the attack. CBS News / Via youtube.com

22.Back in 2021, a 6-year-old girl died on a drop ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado because ride operators didn't properly check her seatbelt.

According to the Denver Post, "Investigators found the girl, Wongel Estifanos, was sitting on the two seatbelts instead of wearing them across her lap, and the ride’s two newly hired operators never noticed even though they made seatbelt checks. An alarm system warned of a problem, but the two workers weren’t trained well enough to know what to do about it, so one of them reset the system and sent the ride on its way. Estifanos died of multiple blunt force trauma from the fall, according to the Garfield County coroner. She was found at the bottom of the ride’s mine shaft." ABC News / Via youtube.com

23.A woman in Thousand Oaks, California, Bryn Spejcher, fatally stabbed her boyfriend over 100 times, as well as stabbed herself, in an apparent "cannabis-induced" psychosis.

According to CBS News, "Police officers who responded to the apartment found O'Melia [Spejcher's boyfriend] lying in a pool of blood with Spejcher 'screaming hysterically with a knife still in her hands.' Before the officers could disarm her, Spejcher plunged the weapon, a long-serrated bread knife, into her own neck." Spejcher was ultimately convicted by a jury of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 100 hours of community service. NBCLA / Via youtube.com

24.Finally, this image of a hospital bill for $1,629 that someone received when they were simply a victim of gun violence. They Reddit user joked, "My reward for being an innocent gun violence victim."