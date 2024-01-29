Advertisement

I'm Definitely Not Getting Any Sleep Tonight After Learning About These Horrifying, Shocking, And Upsetting Things

Note: graphic content ahead including stories of murder, death, and cannibalism.

1.Earlier this month, a human head and hands were found in the freezer of a home that was sold recently in Grand Junction, Colorado. The new homeowners were in the process of cleaning out belongings left behind when they discovered a bag with the human remains inside.

2.In 2012, Mao Sugiyama, an artist who identifies as asexual, cooked and served up his own genitals — full penis, testes, and scrotum — to five diners for $250 a plate.

A chef making a dish

3.A few months ago, a woman in San Jose, California had to have all her limbs amputated, and almost died, after contracting a flesh-eating bacterial infection that likely came from eating undercooked fish.

4.In 2010, officials in Tokyo went to congratulate the city's "oldest living man," Sogen Kato, on his 111th birthday. However, when they arrived, they discovered he'd actually been dead for 30 years. What they found was his "uncovered mummified skeletal remains" lying in bed.

A street in Japan

As the family had been collecting a widower's pension payments via Kato's bank account, they were investigated on fraud charges and eventually charged and sentenced.

5.The existence of a deep sea creature called a "bobbit worm," which can range in size from four inches to TEN FEET long. This nightmarish thing basically burrows into the ocean floor, hiding its whole body, before striking prey with his sharp multiple mouth parts.

a bobbit worm

Apparently, their jaws are so strong they can actually snap a fish in half.

6.In 2013, Dr. Farid Fata, an oncologist in Michigan, was arrested for administering chemotherapy to hundreds of patients who did not need it. His crimes became one of the largest healthcare frauds in US history.

Dr. Farid Fata

7.A 14-year-old boy fell to his death after "subway surfing" on a train in Brooklyn, New York earlier in January. According to witnesses, the boy had climbed on top of the subway car and then fell to the tracks where he was then struck by an oncoming train.

a person standing on top of a subway car

NBC New York reported, "The death marked the fourth related to the subway surfing trend of the year as of July 5, that's according to the MTA."

8.In January, an elderly couple was found dead in their South Carolina home during a wellness check. When authorities arrived, they said that the home's heater had reached 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

9.Eighteen months after having a cesarean birth, a "dinner plate-sized" surgical tool was found inside a woman's abdomen in Auckland, New Zealand.

A woman having a C-section

10.Back in November 2023, an 83-year-old woman in South Carolina died after falling 48 feet down a hidden well shaft that was beneath the floor of her daughter's 100-year-old home.

11.Also in November, it's estimated that 450 patients at a hospital in Salem, Massachusetts were potentially exposed to HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C because IV medications were administered improperly.

a doctor administering an IV medicine

12.Meanwhile, in Medford, Oregon, as many as 10 people may have died back in December 2023 because a nurse switched medication with tap water.

A hospital parking lot sign

13.The fact that the youngest person ever executed in the United States was a 12-year-old Native American girl named Hannah Ocuish. She was hanged in New London, Connecticut on Dec. 20, 1786.

Rendering of a hanging taking place

Ocuish had been accused of murdering a 6-year-old girl named Eunice Bolles. However, because Ocuish apparently suffered from a mental disability, it was questioned whether she was "fit" to stand trial.

14.A man in Southern California was ejected from a fast-moving RV, onto a busy freeway, after his wife had fallen asleep behind the wheel. The man, Cordell Patrick, was severely injured, suffering multiple broken bones, lacerations, and a dislocated shoulder, but survived the ordeal.

Footage of the ejected man

15.The reason that there are no skeletons at the wreck of the Titanic is basically because once the flesh of their bodies were eaten, the remaining bones dissolved.

Items at the bottom of the ocean floor Titanic wreckage

16.In 2008, a woman, Dianne Odell, who had spent nearly 60 years in an iron lung, died when a power outage shut off electricity in her home and stopped the pump drawing air into her lungs.

A woman in an iron lung

17.During a trip to Mexico for elective cosmetic surgery, a woman from Washington, Kimberly McCormick, woke up with breast implants and a butt lift that she never asked for.

18.This horrifying video of a fish latched onto a woman's butt, which makes me never want to go in the ocean ever again.

A fish on a woman's butt
19.Although Shakespeare is famously buried at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford-upon-Avon, England (his hometown), his head is actually missing. It is believed his skull was stolen sometime in the 18th century.

Back in 2016, what was only a "tale" was confirmed when a radar scan of his tomb was done, confirming the skull was missing. It was also revealed that there was a "change of material" in the burial, which suggests there was damage and a repair job done to the grave.

20.It was recently discovered that bottled water, the kind you literally just buy in stores, contains thousands of nanoplastics that are so small they can invade your body's cells. In fact, these particles are so small they cannot be seen under a microscope.

Bottles of water

The concern is that because these plastics are so small they can migrate through tissue and potentially distribute "harmful synthetic chemicals throughout the body."

21.Just a couple of weeks ago, a TV station in Ecuador was attacked on air by masked gunmen, members of a criminal gang. In a terrifying video that you can watch here, staff are seen being forced to the floor during the terrifying attack.

Footage of the gunmen attack

22.Back in 2021, a 6-year-old girl died on a drop ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado because ride operators didn't properly check her seatbelt.

23.A woman in Thousand Oaks, California, Bryn Spejcher, fatally stabbed her boyfriend over 100 times, as well as stabbed herself, in an apparent "cannabis-induced" psychosis.

24.Finally, this image of a hospital bill for $1,629 that someone received when they were simply a victim of gun violence. They Reddit user joked, "My reward for being an innocent gun violence victim."

A hospital bill
