I'm a Celeb's Roman Kemp announced as host for new BBC show

BBC

I'm a Celeb's Roman Kemp has been announced as the host for the new BBC show The Finish Line.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star will be teaming up with former Blue Peter and Dancing on Ice star Sarah Greene for the new reality format that combines traditional quizzes with a high-stakes race.

In The Finish Line, contestants answer quiz questions in order to advance around a horse-racing map — and the first one to reach the finish line of the map wins.

"I'm so excited to be hosting The Finish Line, coming to BBC One later this year. I'm a huge fan of quiz shows, and with this being my first time hosting one, I really can’t wait to get stuck in," Roman said.

"I love that it's a brand-new format but based on an iconic horse-racing fairground game. The show is set to be challenging and unpredictable; we know that viewers will be hooked!"

His co-host Sarah added: "This will be fantastic fun and so I am really looking forward to working with Roman on this new format. It's all about high-energy, high-drama racing and quickfire questions, and I'll be bringing my A-game to ensure that Roman and the contestants are kept on the straight and narrow."

Getty / Shirlaine Forrest

Production company Potato are bringing The Finish Line to the BBC after scoring hits with The Chase, Ninja Warrior UK, Iain Stirling's CelebAbility and Cannonball.

Kemp comes to the project after previously competing on I'm a Celebrity in 2019, and has also presented the lifestyle programme Martin & Roman's Sunday Best! with his Spandau Ballet star father Martin Kemp.

He has also landed high-profile presenting gigs for the BBC, including a stint guest hosting The One Show and presenting live coverage of The Concert for Ukraine on ITV.

The Finish Line has received a 25-episode commitment. The series will be filmed in Belfast, North Ireland to air later this year on BBC One and the iPlayer.

You Might Also Like