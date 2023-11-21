I'm a Celeb's Nella Rose quits second trial of series

ITV/Shutterstock

I'm a Celeb's Nella Rose has become the first celebrity of the 2023 season to quit a trial.

Following the new season's second episode, influencer Nella earned nine stars alongside ex-politician Nigel Farage and was subsequently voted to take on tonight's "No Time to Cry" Bushtucker Trial.

The trial involved a spy-themed 'secret lair' filled with creepy crawlies like green ants, spiders and more. Nella started strong, earning three stars by manoeuvring stars from behind screens to their release points.

But things quickly went south when she came to a room full of electric shocks.

As Nella became more panicked, she missed various stars before shouting, "I'm a celebrity, get me out of here!" to release her from the trial.

Once she resurfaced, Nella told hosts Ant and Dec: "That was the hardest thing I've ever done. Confined spaces. The electric shocks. I was confined, underground, electrocuted — it was giving hell. I feel like I was in hell."

"I'm so disappointed in myself," she added.

After Nella rejoined her nine fellow campmates, This Morning host Josie Gibson said three stars "wasn't bad", and Nigel acknowledged that it was a fine score "at this point".

Elsewhere in the episode, Nella clashed with Fred Siriex over a comment the latter had made the night prior, Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about missing home and her children and Fred, Sam Thompson and Marvin Humes explained how they met their partners.

Sam, Marvin, Danielle Harold and Grace Dent also took part in a trial to win campmates their luxury items — but they only won items for Nella, Josie, Danielle and Nick Pickard.

As a result, Jamie Lynn threatened to quit the show, ranting at production in the Bush Telegraph: "That is so effed up."

At the end of the episode, Ant and Dec revealed that Jamie Lynn would participate in tomorrow's trial, "Climb of Cruelty".

