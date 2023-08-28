I'm a Celeb's Mike Tindall lands next TV role

ITV

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Mike Tindall has landed himself a new TV project.

The former rugby union player, who competed in last year's series of the ITV jungle competition, will team up with a host of other World Cup-winning legends for Grand Slammers.

The two-part series (90 minutes each) will see Tindall team up with Martin Johnson, Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio, Phil Vickery, Jason Robinson, Will Greenwood, Ben Cohen and Matt Dawson, as they go behind bars at The Mount prison.

Their aim will be to build and train a team of inmates to play against an Australian team, with the hope that giving them a focus will prevent them reoffending upon leaving prison.

ITV's Head of Factual Entertainment, Kate Teckman, said in a statement: "In this new series we'll see some of the greatest sporting heroes England has ever produced reunite on the pitch for the first time in 20 years to go into a prison and build a rugby team with men who live their lives behind bars.

"For some of these England legends, rugby presented a positive pathway and an opportunity to fulfil their potential. So, with re-offending rates from ex-prisoners at an alarming level [a reported 50%], these World Cup winners are engaging with young men who've made big mistakes to show them how the game they love can offer the possibility of taking positive steps to move forward.

"At a moment when rugby will be in the spotlight, during this autumn’s Rugby World Cup, Grand Slammers will provide a revealing insight into both England's legends and the power of the sport that has defined so much of their lives."

Grand Slammers will air on ITV later this year.

