I'm a Celebrity's Vicky Pattison reveals terrifying "near-death experience" as car explodes

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Vicky Pattison and her fiancé Ercan Ramadan were involved in a terrifying "near-death experience" last night (July 29) as a car they were in set fire.

Taking to social media to document the ordeal, Pattison posted a video to her Instagram stories showing her Uber engulfed in flames on the side of the A1. "I was in that car minutes ago…" she captioned the clip.

"I actually don’t even know what to say about what’s just happened. Like, it was absolutely terrifying," she said in a follow-up video explaining what had happened.

"So we were just driving along in this Uber and Ercan said the engine light was on or something. And then the car started making a really horrible noise on the A1, so the driver pulled over and there was smoke in the back of the car. The man was like, 'Just stay in the back of the car, it’ll be fine'. Obviously we’re on the A1 so you don’t want to get out – then all of a sudden it just caught fire.

"It just burst into flames and you can see from me video the whole car has exploded, like absolutely terrifying," she added before explaining that the police arrived at the scene and told them to stand back.

Following the incident, Pattison posted a picture of the pair enjoying drinks at a restaurant in Chigwell, which she captioned: "3 cars, two hours and one near-death experience later...”

Giving fans an update the following day (July 30), Pattison took to Instagram to share some snaps of her dinner date as well as the videos from the previous night.

"After our terrifying brush with death, most people would have turned back and gone home... But not this couple, no I had got ready so I was getting a pornstar martini and a chicken Shish," she captioned the post before adding that Uber had refunded her for the journey and apologised to the Geordie Shore star.

I'm a Celebrity… is tipped to return later this year on ITV1 and ITVX.

