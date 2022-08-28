I'm a Celebrity's Rebecca Adlington opens up on devastating miscarriage

Shivani Dubey
·2 min read
  • Rebecca Adlington
    British swimmer, Olympic gold medallist
Photo credit: Dave J Hogan - Getty Images
Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including miscarriage that some readers may find upsetting

I'm a Celebrity star and Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington has opened up about her devastating miscarriage.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture in a hospital bed holding a cup of tea, writing: “On Tuesday me and Andy went to hospital for our 12 week scan only to discover we've had a miscarriage which resulted in emergency surgery. I managed to leave hospital Thursday only to be readmitted Friday," she began.

“After a day of treating sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever I'm slowly on the mend. Long way to go but I'm in the right place.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Becky Adlington (@beckadlington)

"I can't thank the hospitals and the staff enough, been so supportive. It's such a devastating time but important in times like these we remember we aren't alone and have so much support," she said.

She then went on to thank her husband Andrew Parsons for his support throughout the ordeal.

"@andrewparsons5 you have been my rock this week. Same with family and friends. We haven't managed to process it all yet but I know with their support we'll get through it," she wrote.

"Once I'm able to leave hospital I'm extremely grateful I get to go home and give my 2 little ones the best hugs!" she concluded, referring to her daughter Summer and son Albie.

Photo credit: Dave J Hogan - Getty Images
Since this post went live, Adlington has been receiving thousands of messages of love and support from fans and colleagues alike.

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley wrote: "Oh love. I'm so sorry. Sending you both so much love and strength."

Sports journalist Orla Chennaoui praised Adlington for her honesty, writing: "I'm so terribly, terribly sorry. So many of us go through this and never talk about it. Your honesty will help so many people. Sending you so much love."

Sands supports anyone affected by the death of a baby. You can contact the Sands National Helpline on 0808 164 3332, or email helpline@sands.org.uk.

