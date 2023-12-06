I'm A Celebrity's Nella Rose breaks her silence following exit and addresses 'drama' in the jungle

I'm a Celebrity star Nella Rose has given her first interview since being voted out of camp earlier this week.

On Monday, the social media star was the second contestant to be eliminated and appeared on This Morning on Wednesday after pulling out of an interview with Lorraine on Tuesday to “process” her experiences in camp.

During her chat with Rylan Clark and Emma Willis, the YouTuber reflected on life in the jungle including her clashes with First Dates star Fred Sirieix and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

Early in the series, the 26-year-old star fell out with Sirieix when he told her he was old enough to be her father.

Rose, who has lost both her parents, did not say anything at the time but later confronted Sirieix, 51, saying: “Don’t bring up my dead parents, are you stupid?”

Rose said she didn’t want to interact with him for the rest her time in the jungle as his words had offended her. Yet later they made up.

Rose was the second celebrity voted off the series

The row sparked outrage online, with fans saying she was being unfair to Sirieix, who had meant no offence. It also garnered more than 800 Ofcom complaints.

Speaking about her fight with Sirieix, Rose insisted: “It was a big fat misunderstanding. We've gone over it, everything is cool, everything is blessed.

“I don't know why everyone's still crying about it.

“In the Jungle, everything is intensified. That subject [parents] is very triggering for me because its a fresh wound but everything in the Jungle is intense.”

The influencer also opened up on her time with Farage in the camp, who she also clashed with over his opinions with immigration.

She shared: "I feel like we had some really interesting conversations in there which needed to be had. It is what it is."

Rose added that she had no regrets from her experience Down Under and said she was proud of her attempts in the Bushtucker trials.

She continued: “I can't believe I was in that proximity to snakes.

“Yeah, it's something I can tell my kids I did. 'Your mum was in a coffin with a snake... talk to me nice!' So, yes, it's an experience that I do not regret whatsoever.”

When asked if she would have changed anything, Nella replied: “I don't think so... no, I don't think there is anything that I would change – because honestly with me, what you see is what you get.

“And I'll always stay true to myself. I'm just Nella at the end of the day. I'm like Marmite - you will either love me or hate me!”