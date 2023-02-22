I'm a Celebrity's James Haskell shares why he turned down Strictly Come Dancing

ITV

James Haskell has shared why he turned down Strictly Come Dancing in favour of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The former rugby player said he only had to be asked once to head to the Australian jungle and jumped at the chance.

Speaking on Chris Moyles' Radio X show, Haskell explained that his wife Chloe Madeley was partly behind his reasoning.

"They asked me to do Strictly and my wife... was not keen on me doing Strictly, trying to look sexy for seven hours a day, and also my mobility has not been the best and I think there's been enough pictures of me in sequins anyway," he said.

"So I'm a Celeb was a pretty natural fit."

Haskell, who took part in I'm a Celebrity's 2019 series, previously said how much he loved his time on the show and has no regrets.

"I don't care what anyone has written or said about me, I'd do it the same a thousand times over and I couldn't have been any better than I was," he said to the Radio Times.

"I couldn't have been any nicer and that was me 100%."

The 2019 series was won by former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa, with Coronation Street's Andy Whyment and Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp being runners-up.

Haskell also admitted to struggling with the food rations, where campmates are put on a basic diet of rice and beans unless they win stars in the BushTucker Trials.

"I'm 100% being brutally honest with you, there is no extra food," he told SPORTbible'sThe Social.

He added he tried to bribe a member of the camera crew, telling one: "I'll give you 500 quid when we get out of here to get me a Mars bar."

Unfortunately for Haskell, he was told that the crew member had received "bigger offers than that".

