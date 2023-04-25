I'm a Celebrity's Gillian McKeith explains the reasons behind her braids

Charlie Sperring - ITV

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Gillian McKeith has opened up about why she has re-entered the jungle with braided hair.

In the opening episode of the new South Africa series, hosts Ant and Dec brought in a box for the campmates as a surprise, before McKeith popped out.

Speaking ahead of her new stint, the star explained that she got bitten during her last turn in the jungle in 2010, and has now taken precautionary measures with her hair.

"I was bitten by a tick back in 2010," she told Mail Online. "I have quite thick hair and it burrowed under my hair at the neck, so I thought: 'I'm not doing that again'. The tick bite was very painful. It stuck its pincer into my neck under the hair. It was like being sliced with a razor sharp knife."

McKeith went on to explain that medic Bob helped her last time around, adding: "Thank goodness for Bob – my saviour. But I didn't want to risk being attacked by a tick again, so I thought I'm going to put my hair in plaits."

Speaking further ahead of the new series of I'm a Celebrity, McKeith said: "Now when I think about doing I’m a Celebrity again, I feel apprehensive and petrified.

"It's going to be more terrifying this time because, back then, I didn't know what to expect, but this time I can't use that as an excuse.

"What I felt before feels 1000 times worse now and all of it freaks me out, but I feel I've got a calling to represent all the scaredy cats in Britain – and that is the reason why I've said yes."

I'm a Celebrity… South Africa airs on Mondays-Fridays at 9pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

