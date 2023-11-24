I'm a Celebrity's Ant and Dec in "so much trouble" after on-air throuple joke

ITV

Ant and Dec have admitted they are in "so much trouble" after an on-air throuple joke on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

The moment happened on last night's (November 23) episode after the campmates discussed David Haye's rumoured throuple arrangement after new campmate Tony Bellew mentioned the boxer.

When the show cut back to Ant and Dec, the pair used the moment to crack a joke, Dec beginning: "You might not know this but Ant and I are in a throuple."

"We are. Absolutely," Ant added. "We've both got one partner who means more to us than anything, and is the love of our life."

Dec then quipped: "And then we've got our wives!"

As laughs broke out from behind the camera, Ant admitted: "We're in so much trouble," his friend echoing: "So much trouble!"

Former professional boxer Tony entered the jungle last night as a late arrival alongside jockey Frankie Dettori. The pair arrived as 'camp coaches' as the campmates were split into two teams for the first group challenge of the series.

The latest series of the show kicked off over the weekend, and it has already been announced when the finale will take place – with the feature-length episode set to air on December 10.

The series got off to a lacklustre start in terms of viewing figures, however, with the premiere drawing in seven million viewers, two million down from its equivalent episode on last year's series.

The cast this year includes former UKIP leader Farage, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson, This Morning's Josie Gibson, First Dates' Fred Sirieix, social media influencer Nella Rose, food critic Grace Dent, JLS singer and presenter Marvin Humes, ex-EastEnders star Danielle Harold and Hollyoaks' Nick Pickard.

I'm a Celebrity… airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

