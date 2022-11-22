I'm A Celebrity Vote: Sue Cleaver Becomes Third Contestant Eliminated From Jungle

Sue Cleaver has become the third contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Coronation Street star was announced by hosts Ant and Dec as the campmate with the fewest votes during Monday’s show.

After leaving the Aussie jungle, Sue said she’d “absolutely adored” camp life.

“I’ve absolutely adored waking up in the jungle, that has been wonderful,” she said during her exit interview.

“You can stuff your trials where the sun don’t shine quite frankly,” she added.

Suuueee!!! The mother of the camp is the third Celebrity to leave the Jungle. We'll see you back on the cobbles soon with your tight pants on, @Sue_Cleaver! 🩲 #ImACelebpic.twitter.com/NafhubeNVS — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2022

When asked whether she felt as though her time in the jungle was done, Sue said: “Absolutely, I’d absolutely had enough, I’d hit a wall.

“It’s the anxiety, it’s the not knowing, it’s having absolutely no control over your life. That’s weird. That is so weird.”

The actor, who has played Eileen Grimshaw in Corrie since 2000, also revealed that she initially found taking part in the ITV reality show difficult as she is “quite a private person”.

“I’ve always kept part of me separate,” she said.

“I’ve kept my work and my life very, very separate, so it was kind of a big deal for me to go ‘oh God, everyone is going to see what I’m actually really like’.”

Before walking across the jungle bridge to be greeted by her family, Sue said: “I think the biggest thing is that you feel very vulnerable.

“And like humans who don’t have any control over their situation.”

We couldn't let @Sue_Cleaver leave the Jungle without finding out her 'First Things First' and we were seriously impressed with her forward planning 🍫 #ImACelebpic.twitter.com/nqE4Yt6krz — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 22, 2022

Elsewhere in the episode, Matt Hancock left his campmates less than impressed after burning part of the camp’s meal.

As presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas asked the former health secretary if he had checked the rice, she lifted the pot and said: “Totally burnt.”

Scarlette, who became the second celebrity to be evicted from the jungle on Sunday, said to Matt: “I thought you were keeping an eye on that.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, comedian Seann Walsh said: “Matt did a bit of an oopsie with the cooking and forgot that the rice was being cooked.”

He added: “I don’t remember there being so many problems with the cooking when Charlene was here.

“I think this restaurant’s gone downhill. Sorry Matt.”

Matt appeared unfazed and was apparently unaware of his campmates’ feelings, saying: “We rescued the situation, we got half a pan of rice.

“Basically we lost one packet of rice. All is well.”

Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner received a much warmer reception from the camp after he triumphed in the return of the Boiling Point Bushtucker Trial, which Chris Moyles had attempted the previous week.

The trial, which involved finding spanners which could then be used to retrieve stars from an underwater network of pipes, left the radio presenter close to tears after he became noticeably distressed and managed to secure just one out of a possible 11 stars.

After volunteering himself for Boiling Point: The Return, Owen admitted: “I’ve wanted to do quite a physical challenge.

“I feel like all mine have been just getting gunked. I’d like to do something physical.”

He added: “I’m going to go in there and think about food. I reckon I’ll do it in less than a minute with that mindset.”

Ferocious python: Nailed it ✅

Safety goggles: Not so much 🥲🥽 #ImACelebpic.twitter.com/MWGbE2J2Mb — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2022

Matt also put himself forward for the trial, but conceded to the Hollyoaks star saying: “I’m keen to do it but I’ve done one like this before and Owen hasn’t.”

Owen ended up blitzing through the trial and secured all nine stars available, finishing with time to spare.

Returning to camp to share the good news, Owen yelled out: “We eating good tonight.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph shortly after, he added: “I’m going to miss a lot of things about this jungle experience but walking back with good news to a group of hungry people... it’s the best feeling ever.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 at 9pm.

