I'm a Celebrity star Vernon Kay's marathon raises millions for Children in Need

James Stack - BBC

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Vernon Kay raised millions for this year's Children in Need campaign after completing an ultramarathon.

During the BBC's annual live show (November 17) to support the charity, it was confirmed that Kay contributed £5,067,847 to the fundraising total, with even more donations expected to come in.

The DJ ran from Leicester to Bolton – a distance of nearly 116 miles – over four days.

In the Children in Need studio, Vernon was speechless as the crowd got to their feet and presenter Alex Scott branded him "incredible" and "amazing".

James Stack - BBC

After struggling to contain his emotion, he eventually found some words and thanked people for their kind generosity.

A clip was also shown of Vernon finishing his ultramarathon challenge at Bolton's Community Stadium, where he was greeted by his emotional parents.

Speaking to fellow Radio 2 DJ Zoe Ball after reaching the finish line, Vernon described the experience as "one of the most painful and joyous experiences I've ever had".

James Watkins - ABC

He added that he was "absolutely exhausted, absolutely spent, physically, mentally", before joking, "Is there anyone here who can replace a knee?"



BBC's Children in Need celebrations also included David Tennant's return as the Fourteenth Doctor in a Doctor Who minisode and EastEnders icons Cindy and Ian Beale (played by Michelle Collins and Adam Woodyatt) in a special edition of Race Across the World.

By the close of the live show, the total raised was £33,513,325.

Friday's BBC Children in Need aired live from MediaCityUK in Salford.

You can still donate to BBC Children in Need by texting the word ‘TWENTY’ to 70701 to donate £20, or you can visit the CIN website to find out how to donate another amount.

