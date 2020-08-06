I'm a Celebrity star Roman Kemp taking break from work following friend's death

From Digital Spy

Roman Kemp will be taking a short break from his hosting role on Capital FM's breakfast show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp following a personal tragedy.

According to The Sun, Roman and his Capital Breakfast co-hosts Sian Welby and Sonny Jay have all been granted leave by the radio station after one of their close friends who they had worked with passed away.

The trio were presenting their show on Tuesday (August 4) morning as usual but after interviewing girl group Little Mix they all appeared to have suddenly left the studio.

After several songs were played presenter Will Manning, who presents the show following the breakfast show, appeared on air an hour earlier than usual.

The trio will be replaced on the morning show for the rest of the week, with a Capital spokesperson saying: "We can confirm that Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield will host Capital Breakfast for the rest of this week."

Roman came in third place in 2019's series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, behind former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa and Coronation Street actor Andy Whyment.

He also recently starred in Celebrity Gogglebox with his dad, Spandau Ballet musician and actor Martin Kemp.

He also recently reunited with his I'm A Celebrity campmate Kate Garraway, turning up at her son Billy's birthday wearing his jungle outfit.



