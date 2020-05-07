I'm a Celebrity star Jacqueline Jossa hits back at troll on social media

Photo credit: @jacjossa - Instagram

I'm a Celebrity star Jacqueline Jossa has hit back at a social media troll who sent her an insulting private message.

The former EastEnders star, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2019, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (May 7) to share that her one-year-old daughter Mia had tucked into an egg sandwich and a cup of tea for her breakfast – a fact she found rather amusing.

One social media troll then decided to privately reply to her Story, saying: "Did you fry the egg in your greasy hair?"

Unfazed, Jacqueline replied: "Yeah b*tch I did," before sharing a screenshot of the exchange on her Stories and adding the caption: "Trolls make me giggle."

She later posted another video, in which she hit back: "Also, my hair isn't actually greasy. I've got face cream and sun oil on, so..."

On a more positive note, just yesterday Jacqueline thanked the majority of her fans for being supportive and sending her "lovely" DMs.

"You lot get the rough and the smooth with me," she captioned a post. "I just need to say such a huge Thankyou to everyone that supports me, with everything I do, the lovely dms I get and the helpful replies!! I really do love you lot.

"Sometimes I can be having a down day, and you honestly really do pick me up. Without even knowing it you make my day that little bit better!

"You’ve stuck with me through so much already and I want to continue to take you on my journey with me!! Thanks so much."

