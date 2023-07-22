I'm a Celebrity star to make guest appearance on Love Island

Love Island is bringing in an I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star for Sunday's episode.

Snoochie Shy, the radio and TV presenter who took part in the 2021 series of I'm a Celeb, is the half-sister of Zachariah Noble, and is one of the family members coming into the villa.

Zach has been paired with Molly Marsh throughout the majority of the series, barring when Love Island veteran Kady McDermott came in as a bombshell and stole Zach away, dumping Molly from the villa in the process.

ITV

Molly then returned as a bombshell during Casa Amor, and reunited with Zach.



Last month, Snoochie, real name Cheyenne Davide, shared a series of photos of her and Zach together on her Instagram, wishing her brother the best of luck during his time on Love Island.

Alongside the pictures, Snoochie wrote: "WELL HERE WE GO. MY BABY BRO IS IN THE LOVE ISLAND VILLA!!! GO ZAC."

What kind of drama will go down when Snoochie and the other family members enter the villa for the famous Meet The Parents episode? We'll find out tomorrow (July 23).

The most recent episode saw Ella Thomas and Whitney Adebayo clear the air after a falling out.

At first it looked like the two couldn't put aside their differences, with Whitney stating that she would "be cordial with Ella but I wouldn't consider her a friend".

But, eventually, the two managed to have a breakthrough, with Whitney telling Ella: "You could be the best person in the world and still have selfish tendencies. I talk directly but with love."

"Let's just move on," Ella agreed. "Sometimes we're just too sisterly."

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.





