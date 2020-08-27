I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! reveals derelict castle in Wales as new location

<p>This year's contestants will miss out on the tropical climate of the show's previous location in Australia's New South Wales, and instead need to pull on some thermals for considerably more wet and cold climes in the UK.</p><p>Earlier this year, it was confirmed the series would be <a href="https://news.sky.com/story/im-a-celebrity-reality-show-swaps-sweltering-australian-jungle-for-cold-british-castle-12044573" target="_blank"><strong>filmed in a UK castle</strong></a> during winter due to coronavirus travel restrictions. However, until now the location had been top secret.</p><p>The <a href="https://news.sky.com/topic/im-a-celebrity-8433" target="_blank"><strong>long-running ITV </strong></a>show puts a group of celebrities through various "Bushtucker Trials" to win food, compete for a public vote and avoid elimination.</p><p>Last year's launch show was viewed by more than 13 million people, making it the channel's most watched programme of the year.</p><p>ITV says the format of the 20th series will stay the same, despite swapping a national park for a the ruined castle in the countryside.</p><p>The adapted show will be hosted by Ant and Dec, and broadcast live every night as normal.</p><p>One big difference, however, is that this year's winner will be crowned king or queen of the castle - rather than the jungle.</p> <p>Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios, Richard Cowles, said: "The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show, it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!</p><p>"But Gwrych will definitely do that - the castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea.</p><p>"While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! this autumn."</p><p>The privately owned castle boasts turrets, towers and lookouts, and sits on a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea.</p><p>Instead of a jungle, it offers a 250-acres of gardens and grounds for contestants to get lost in.</p> <p><strong>:: Listen to the Backstage podcast on <a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/backstage/id1449619878" target="_blank">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuc3ByZWFrZXIuY29tL3Nob3cvMzI4NzI1MS9lcGlzb2Rlcy9mZWVk" target="_blank">Google Podcasts</a>, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/5lUMl2swObUj56TGMibLzm" target="_blank">Spotify</a>, <a href="https://www.spreaker.com/show/backstage_17" target="_blank">Spreaker</a></strong></p><p>Dr Mark Baker, chairman of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, said: "I'm absolutely delighted that I'm A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2020 series.</p><p>"Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed 19th century house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales.</p><p>"I'm A Celebrity being here will really help support Gwrych Castle and its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost."</p><p>It will be Gwrych Castle's biggest media appearance to date, although former politician Michael Portillo did visit the site as part of his Great British Railway Journeys series several years ago.</p><p>I'm A Celebrity… has taken place in New South Wales, inside Murwillumbah's Springbrook National Park, since its second series in 2003.</p><p>This year's contestants are yet to be revealed.</p>