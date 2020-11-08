I'm A Celebrity: Mo Farah, Shane Richie and Victoria Derbyshire sign up

Sir Mo Farah, Shane Richie and Victoria Derbyshire are among the stars heading to a Welsh castle to take part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The pandemic means they aren't going to the Australian jungle as usual - this year's series has been relocated to the ruined Gwrych Castle in Conwy.

They will be joined by actress Beverley Callard, presenter Vernon Kay and former Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard.

The series will begin on ITV next Sunday, 15 November.

View photos Gwrych Castle in north Wales will host this year's I'm A Celebrity More

The other contestants are EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, Paralympic champion Hollie Arnold, and author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher.

While they won't face the usual bush tucker trials, ITV has promised that the contestants can still look forward to "a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises".

Preparations at the 19th Century castle have gone ahead despite the "firewall" lockdown in Wales, which ends on Monday.

The 2019 launch show was ITV's most-watched programme of the year, seen by more than 13 million people.

The 2020 contestants:

Hollie Arnold

View photos Hollie Arnold More

She won her fourth consecutive javelin world title at the 2019 World Para-Athletics Championships a year ago, and won a gold medal at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016. She was appointed an MBE in 2017, and was nominated for BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2019.

Beverley Callard

View photos Beverley Callard More

Best known as Coronation Street's Liz McDonald, she began playing the ITV soap's leopard skin-loving landlady in 1989. In 2019, she announced that she was leaving the cobbles.

Victoria Derbyshire

View photos Victoria Derbyshire More

The BBC journalist won a Bafta for best TV news coverage in 2017, and won the Royal Television Society's network presenter of the year and interview of the year awards in 2018. But her self-titled BBC Two show was axed as part of BBC cuts earlier this year.

Sir Mo Farah

View photos Sir Mo Farah More

With four Olympic gold medals, he is Britain's most successful Olympic track and field athlete. But his participation in I'm A Celebrity... has raised questions about how the show will affect his preparation for the 10,000m at the rescheduled Tokyo Games next year.

Story continues