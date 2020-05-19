This is how I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here might go ahead despite Coronavirus

Photo credit: ITV

From Cosmopolitan

A few weeks ago we heard that filming for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here was reportedly due to go ahead this November as normal, despite the err... pandemic.

Well, what seemed like a pipe dream (a rat and spider infested pipe I'm assuming), looks to be becoming a reality as ITV bosses have reportedly been planning ways in which filming could safely go ahead despite the rona.

It was reported at the end of April that the show's crew had been told they were sticking to original schedule, with a source telling The Sun, "ITV have started hiring crew as well as advertising for them Down Under. And bookers are still on the case with celebrities, holding meetings on the likes of Zoom."

It's now a bit clearer what this might look like, and how the show might still go ahead even with social distancing measures still in place. According to The Sun a source stated that "ITV will continue to say publicly that they are monitoring the situation, but I’ve been told by one of the team that they are cautiously optimistic that it will go ahead.

"They hope that they’ll be able to go ahead by flying in the cast and crew and quarantining them for 14 days and people signed up for the show have been told to expect a longer stay in Oz – and also a larger cheque.

The source continued, "they can’t get any assurances from the Australia authorities that this will be a goer as, quite rightly, they’ve got more important issues on their plate, but the feeling is that it will happen."

Don't know about you but I've crossed it all. Fingers, toes, individual toe-hairs. All of it.

