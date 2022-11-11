I'm A Celebrity: Matt Hancock asks for forgiveness

Steven McIntosh - Entertainment reporter
Matt Hancock became emotional as he told his I'm A Celebrity campmates that what he is "really looking for is a bit of forgiveness".

The former health secretary was once again being grilled by campmates about the actions that led to his resignation during the Covid pandemic.

But while Hancock expressed regret over breaking Covid guidelines, he defended his overall record as health secretary.

The MP has been criticised for entering the jungle while parliament is sitting.

Hancock, who had the Tory whip suspended after joining the ITV series, was forced to resign as health secretary in June 2021 after CCTV footage emerged of him kissing aide Gina Colangelo while social distancing guidelines were in place.

Asked on Friday's episode about the affair, Hancock explained he was not fined because he "didn't break any laws, guidance is different".

"But," he added, "the problem was it was my guidance."

Asked by TV presenter Scarlette Douglas why he broke the guidelines he help put in place as a cabinet minister, Hancock responded: "Because it was a mistake, because I fell in love with somebody."

Speaking later in the Bush Telegraph room, Hancock said: "Lots of the campmates asked questions that the public have got as well and it's only respectful to just give completely straight and truthful answers."

Boy George and Matt Hancock taking part in a Bushtucker trial on I'm A Celebrity
Hancock (pictured with Boy George) ate a camel's penis, a sheep's vagina and a cow's anus during his latest Bushtucker trial

The episode saw the campmates share their own experiences of lockdown with the former health secretary.

ITV News presenter Charlene White told him: "My aunt died from Covid in the first wave. So, we couldn't go to the hospital to go and visit her. I had to sit by myself in the church at her funeral.

"We couldn't hug each other because we were following guidance. And I get that you fell in love, I understand all of those things, but sorry for a lot of families like mine doesn't really cut it."

Hancock responded: "Yeah. Well, there you go. That's one of the reasons that I regret it as much as I do."

He later told White: "Do you know what it is actually, what I'm really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that's what I'm really looking for... We all make mistakes. I made a pretty big one."

However, the 44-year-old said he was "much, much more robust in [his] defence" of his behaviour more widely during the pandemic.

White asked Hancock about PPE shortages and Covid outbreaks in care homes, which were caused by elderly people with Covid being moved to homes from hospitals.

"So PPE for instance, I know, of course I saw what happened to it, but that's because we suddenly needed masses more PPE and so did everybody else in the world," Hancock said.

"And care homes… There were reasons for the decisions that were taken and ultimately those problems were caused by the virus, not the people who were trying to solve the problem."

Chris Moyles and Matt Hancock in I'm A Celebrity
Hancock, pictured in camp with DJ Chris Moyles, has been criticised for joining the ITV reality series

After a frank discussion, some of the campmates appeared to show some understanding towards Hancock.

Actress Sue Cleaver said: "I think we've covered everything, we should stop. And life isn't black and white and we are all fallible and we all [mess] up."

Discussing Hancock's comments later, White said: "Well, you could have blown me down with a feather, that was not what I was expecting at all. It is a very human reaction when you can see that someone is getting upset to give them a hug."

Hancock in the Bush Telegraph said: "I wasn't really expecting it, but it did get very emotional."

But radio presenter Chris Moyles was not fully convinced. "Honestly, the way I feel now is he's pulled the mask slightly off his chin a little bit but I still think he's not telling us the full truth," he said.

The latest episode of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! also saw the MP take part in the latest Bushtucker trial alongside singer Boy George.

La Cucaracha Café marked Hancock's third trial of the series so far - but the first in which he had to eat something disgusting - a hallmark of the show.

A graphic showing some examples of the animal parts that campmates have been seen eating on I'm A Celebrity since 2002

Hancock faced a fish-eye taco, a camel's penis, a sheep's vagina, a cow's anus, cockroaches with blended cockroach dip, and blended meal worms - the texture of which he branded "horrible".

As Hancock ate the camel penis, which he described as "soft and crunchy at the same time", Boy George commented: "I've dreamed of this moment."

Boy George, who is a vegetarian, ate sticky beans, fermented duck egg, a whole vomit fruit, six fermented plums, fermented tofu, and blended seaweed.

The pair both completed their dishes and earned 11 stars - the maximum number available - guaranteeing meals for everyone in camp that night.

Boy George concluded: "That is not a restaurant I'd go to again. Not ever."

Hancock, who is the MP for West Suffolk, has faced criticism from his constituents and colleagues from across the political spectrum after heading to the Australian jungle to take part in the series.

He was suspended as a Tory MP after his involvement was announced. He has said he hopes to raise awareness for his dyslexia campaign while on the show.

Matt Hancock: Ex-health secretary who quit after breaking lockdown rules by having as affair in his office; a backbencher, suspended as a Tory MP for going on I'm a Celebrity; MP for West Suffolk since 2010 with a 23,000 majority

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon