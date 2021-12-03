I'm a Celebrity: ITV removed intruders during Storm Arwen security breach

The action has been taking place at Gwrych Castle

ITV has confirmed it removed two intruders during a security breach on the set of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! during Storm Arwen.

It is the second time this series that intruders have been removed.

The latest incident happened when the contestants had been evacuated as high winds battered Gwrych Castle in Wales.

An ITV spokesman said: "A security breach was identified during Storm Arwen and intruders were removed from the location with immediate effect.

"The safety of both our celebrities and our production crew remains our primary concern."

According to a report in The Sun newspaper, two men in camouflage gear used the storm as cover to break into the castle camp, crept through the woods and scaled fences before spending an hour and a half in and around the area where the contestants would normally sleep.

The celebrities on the reality TV show were evacuated as a precaution during the storm several days ago, which forced ITV to cancel Saturday, Sunday and Monday's live episodes.

A show insider told the BBC on Friday there was anger that the latest intruders had created unnecessary risks during the storm.

The first intrusion on the show was reported last week, before the storm hit.

On 25 November, former campmate and TV presenter Richard Madeley said he was "absolutely fine" but had to leave the show after being taken to hospital.

Madeley said afterwards: "I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution."

He had to leave the show because he had broken its Covid safety bubble.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.