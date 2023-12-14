I'm A Celebrity Fans Speak Out As Ant And Dec Correctly 'Predict' Winner

Ant and Dec as seen during the I'm A Celebrity special Coming Out

Ant and Dec as seen during the I'm A Celebrity special Coming Out

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! viewers were not entirely convinced when it was revealed that Ant and Dec had both correctly “predicted” that Sam Thompson would win this year’s series.

During the I’m A Celebrity special Coming Out, which sees all of the campmates returning to their regular lives after leaving the jungle, the presenting duo unveiled predictions they made about who would win on the first night of the series.

These guesses were then sealed in an envelope until after the winner was announced, with both hosts seemingly getting it right this year.

However, some fans were skeptical about the moment, particularly after a recent Instagram Live that Ant and Dec took part in showing them making very different predictions.

In the Instagram video, both presenters named Josie Gibson as their predicted winner, although Ant did have Sam as his pick for second place.

Ant and Dec opened their winner predictions from day one and both of them thought Josie would win! 😭 #ImACelebpic.twitter.com/PPB1Yob4mu — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) December 10, 2023

The moment has already sparked a lot of conversation online from confused (and suspicious) fans…

How come @antanddec 's predictions on #ImaCeleb coming out show were Sam when I saw jungle club on instagram live just after the final and they both predicted Josie? #imacelebcomingoutshow#imacelebritygetmeoutofherepic.twitter.com/cOChZeZdev — Soph (@SophieSharpie) December 13, 2023

@antanddec watching the coming out show and your predictions both said Sam, yet on Jungle Club you both had Josie to win out of your top 3 🤔 x — Claire (@weeriding) December 13, 2023

Anyone else watch the #imaceleb insta live on final night? They both predicted Josie at number 1 not Sam! Why did they fake that moment?!?! — Vicki Couper (@Couperv) December 13, 2023

I don’t get it. Why did they just say ant and dec predicted Sam would win, but here they put Josie? Wtf #imacelebhttps://t.co/YiRr6Vzqxk — V. Cadaverini (@East_) December 13, 2023

Ant and Dec doing these predictions but going live after the show and not one of them guessed Sam was going to win is the funniest fake thing I’ve ever seen. Both of them said Josie 🤣 #ImaCeleb — courtney (@courtdegnan) December 13, 2023

Me watching Ant and Dec “predict” Sam to win when on Jungle Club they both predicted Josie #ImaCeleb#imcelebritypic.twitter.com/6oEkHnvBax — fslx (@britishbanterz) December 13, 2023

Why did @antanddec say they thought sam would win on this show when in jungle club they said josie🤔 #ImaCeleb — Loveislandtweets (@love2023island) December 13, 2023

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.

Story continues

The most recent series of I’m A Celebrity was met with a wave of controversy when it was revealed that Nigel Farage was on the line-up.

Farage made it all the way to the end of the series, but eventually finished in third place, behind boxer Tony Bellew and reality star Sam Thompson, who was chosen as viewers’ new King Of The Jungle.

Other campmates this year included First Dates star Fred Sirieix, YouTube personality Nella Rose, JLS singer Marvin Humes and Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of pop icon Britney.

MORE I'M A CELEBRITY: