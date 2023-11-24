I'm a Celebrity, day 6 review: Nigel Farage’s lack of camera time is killing the drama

Nigel Farage during the Touchdown of Terror - ITV

Strewth and other stereotypically Australian oaths. I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV1) is withering on the jungle vine, not least because the autumnal reality fixture is wasting its £1.5m star signing. Nigel Farage is accustomed to existing on the political fringes. He didn’t expect to be sidelined in favour of C-list dullards on TV too.

Frustratingly for a Friday night audience hoping for juicy drama, it was soporifically uneventful in the New South Wales bush. Serial flesh-flasher Farage even kept his clothes on for a change. When your headline-hungry show gets upstaged by how Rishi Sunak uses a hammer, you know you’re in trouble.

In the battle for a slap-up breakfast - such matters acquire momentous significance after a week of rice-and-beans rations - the two teams competed in an American football-style battle. Having confessed sotto voce that he was keen to undertake as many challenges as possible because they comprise “25 per cent of the screen time” - a shamelessly self-regarding admission which normally goes unspoken on such shows - Farage was quick to volunteer.

“Touchdown of Terror” involved having ants in his pants - green-head ones, to be precise, poured into a pair of somewhat undignified see-through plastic trousers. Farage endured their biting with quiet stoicism, unlike his squealing, screeching opposite number Sam Thompson.

Nigel Farage and Grace Dent won Touchdown of Terror - Shutterstock

Clad in a yellow shirt which made it look worryingly like he’d defected to the Lib Dems, Farage partnered restaurant critic Grace Dent. Teamwork made the dream work. A Guardian columnist working in harmony with the architect of Brexit? What a beautiful example of cross-political harmony.

The unlikely pair proceeded to win, albeit aided by unfairly maligned YouTuber Nella Rose pulling the emergency cord to prematurely remove her helmet full of creepy-crawlies. This was the most we saw of Farage during a turgid 75-minute show.

Dent admitted she was “mentally gone” and wanted to go home. Getting a cockroach stuck in her ear probably didn’t help. Perhaps the dispiritingly basic diet will be what breaks the food memoirist and MasterChef regular. That would be a shame because she’s responsible for many of the show’s rare flashes of wit.

Grace Dent during the Touchdown of Terror - ITV

Dent has described the entire enterprise as “a really rubbish Center Parcs”. When Farage joked that there were still ants in his pants post-task, her look to camera was priceless.

The innuendo count approached Great British Bake Off levels during a slapstick challenge featuring giant sponge balls. This Morning presenter Josie Gibson exhorted teammate Marvin Humes to “jump on me”, “squeeze my juices out” and “go a bit harder”.

Apologising to his wife Rochelle, she concluded: “I’ve never done so many positions in my life”. Carry On Jungle Camping, anyone?

The last leg of the contest was a cheap-looking, not terribly televisual affair involving giant foam hands and small coloured balls. Co-hosts Ant and Dec announced the overall result live. Both sides were convinced they’d won but it was the Home Team who clinched the breakfast of champions.

Two of the defeated Away Team will now face drinking game “Down Your Sorrows”. Farage, fond of a pint, will be praying the public vote goes his way. A 52pc to 48pc margin would doubtless do nicely.

Danielle Harold and Jamie Lynn Spears - ITV

Elsewhere, French smoothie Fred Sirieix quizzed Jamie Lynn Spears about her famous sister Britney - almost as if encouraged to do so by producers (cynical, us?) She reflected on Britney’s notorious kiss with Madonna at a 2003 awards show: “I was at home watching like, ‘Oh OK, this will be fun tomorrow at school.’”

When Sirieix asked if it was true the siblings were estranged, Jamie Lynn simply replied: “I love my sister.” Cue awkward silence. Cut to a poker-faced Ant and Dec.

Made In Chelsea’s Thompson continued to be so relentlessly enthusiastic about everything, it was teeth-gnashingly annoying. “He overwhelms me very quickly,” said Nella, who clearly felt the same.

Unlike the lively discussions of immigration, the NHS and racism in recent episodes, tonight’s conversation was strictly trivial. We learned that boxer Tony “Bomber” Bellew is a big fan of boy band JLS (don’t tell his trash-talking opponents), that Italian jockey Frankie Dettori learned English from watching EastEnders (presumably starting with the phrase “Get out of my pub!”) and that Gibson doesn’t know the difference between “cushty” and “crusty” (which must cause all manner of confusion at bakeries).

All very amiable but distinctly dull. Rather like many of this year’s campmates, in fact. Ratings have already dipped by 2m compared to last year. Pundits have blamed the ratings slump on viewers boycotting the show due to Farage’s controversial presence.

The political provocateur might need to instigate some heated debates - or shed his clothes again - before more viewers tune out.

