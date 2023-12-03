I'm A Celebrity airs first elimination of 2023 series

ITV

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has aired the first elimination of its 2023 series.

After an episode that saw Nella Rose take on another Bushtucker Trial, and the celebrities receive emotional letters from home, former jockey Frankie Dettori has become the first celebrity to leave the Australian jungle.

Joining Ant and Dec in the treehouse after the elimination was announced, late arrival Frankie reflected on his time in the jungle and said: "It's been so surreal. What an adventure... You forget there is a world outside. It's been so great."

Frankie also touched on the hunger pangs in the jungle: "I've been dieting for 30 years, but this takes it to another level."

"I met some wonderful people and it's been a fantastic experience," he said, before revealing that his pick to win was Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

Elsewhere in the episode, Nella took on her eighth Bushtucker Trial, Fright at the Museum.

The trial saw the influencer search inside the 'jungle museum' for stars hidden in various exhibits; the catch being that the museum was pitch black, meaning Nella couldn't see what she was doing.

After collecting nine out of ten stars from exhibits containing various creepy crawlies, Nella exited triumphant.

"It was very scary. I’m shaking," she told Ant and Dec. "Fear of the unknown. I just remembered Tony [Bellew], he really believes in me and he thinks I’m the strongest woman on the planet. With the confined space, you lot pushed it with that. In the jet black, no. But me and Tony Bellew neck and neck ."

In the episode's most emotional moment, the campmates also competed for their letters from home, and succeeded in winning all ten.

After dinner – wallaby sausage – and an argument between This Morning host Josie Gibson and First Dates Maitre D' Fred Siriex over how to cook, the celebs read their messages from their loved ones.

"I miss my annoying and incredibly kind dad," read Fred's message from home.

Nella's letter read: "We're immensely proud of you... We all miss you so so much, and can't wait to give you big hugs when we see you."

"I love you and miss you," Josie's son wrote to her.

"Keep shining, keep lighting up the camp in your own special way," Love Island and Strictly star Zara McDermott wrote to her boyfriend Sam.

I'm a Celebrity… airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

