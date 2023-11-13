I'm A Celebrity 2023: This year's line-up from Nigel Farage to Nella Rose

Politician Nigel Farage and social media sensation Nella Rose are among this year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here campmates.

This Morning's Josie Gibson and EastEnders actress Danielle Harold are also going to be on the show.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will cheer on the celebrities as they battle it out to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle.

The ITV programme returns on 19 November.

Here is the full list of contestants:

Grace Dent

Grace Dent may find the food in camp below her usual standards, as a MasterChef guest judge and restaurant critic for the Guardian.

Dent wrote in 2012 that I'm a Celebrity was a "puerile venture into starvation, televised constipation and animal cruelty" but admitted that "invariably, I do watch".

The food critic, who has also written books and hosts her own podcast, says she is worried about what she will be given to eat in the camp, and is "especially dreading being really hungry" as she is used to eating four or five meals out a week.

Nigel Farage

The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader will follow in the footsteps of last year's political campmate, former health secretary Matt Hancock, who the public voted to take part in numerous Bushtucker trials.

Farage recently confirmed he was considering an offer for the show, commenting that it was "quite a big decision and quite an unconventional thing for me to do".

Speaking ahead of his appearance, he said he wanted to show people he was not "mean-spirited, small-minded, nasty".

He said: "I am hoping those who hate me might hate me a little bit less afterwards. But it's a gamble."

Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson is best known for being one of the hosts of ITV's daytime show This Morning, and is a familiar face with fans of the programme.

She appeared p alongside former presenter Holly Willoughby on Willoughby's first show following the departure of her co-host Phillip Schofield.

Gibson first found fame as the winner of Big Brother in 2010, where she proved popular with the show's viewers.

Asked whether she would like to be crowned Queen of the Jungle, Josie said her main goal was to push herself to win as many stars as possible for her campmates.

Danielle Harold

Former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold is known for playing Lola Pearce-Brown, a character who died following a brain tumour. Harold received huge plaudits for her performance, and went on to win the award for serial drama performance at this year's National Television Awards.

The actress has revealed she is a relative newcomer to camping - and that her first time "didn't go very well". She is also hoping her former EastEnders stars won't vote for her to do any trials.

"They are going to love it when they find out I'm doing this," she said.

Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes started his career on talent show The X Factor in 2008, finishing second as part of the boyband JLS.

The group went on to have big chart success, with five hit number one singles including Beat Again. The band are currently on a greatest hits tour.

Humes has acted in Holby City, and presented on ITV's This Morning and BBC One's The Hit List with his wife Rochelle, who used to be in girl band The Saturdays.

He said I'm A Celeb has been on his bucket list for years and he jumped at the chance of appearing on the programme when producers approached him this year.

Nick Pickard

Actor Nick Pickard has played Tony Hutchinson in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks since the programme's launch 25 years ago.

The actor said he was determined "to embrace everything" about I'm A Celeb - and has even been following a strict health regime in preparation.

"I have not had a drink for five weeks," he said. "I was doing the stop October drinking challenge anyway, and I have stuck to it since. It is going to be hard on the food front though."

Nella Rose

Social media influencer Nella Rose has a million followers on TikTok, plus 900,000 on Instagram and nearly 800,000 on YouTube.

The show's producers will be hoping she can help engage younger audiences.

Rose won best media personality at last year's Mobo Awards, and previously hosted Catfish UK on MTV.

The YouTuber has promised to run a Zumba class in the camp every morning and says her role "is going to be to keep morale and humour high".

Fred Sirieix

Fred Sirieix is best known as the maitre d' at Channel 4's First Dates restaurant.

His other TV work has included ITV programme Gordon, Gino and Fred's Great Christmas Roast, with Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo, and Channel 4's Gogglebox.

On his training regime, Sirieix said: "I go to the gym, I go to boxing, I train like a machine - that's my way to cope with doing I'm A Celebrity. This isn't a 100m race. You are going in for the long haul."

Jamie Lynn Spears

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears is the sister of singer Britney, and has appeared in shows including Netflix drama Sweet Magnolias.

Britney, who released a memoir in October, was subject to a controversial conservatorship managed by the sisters' father, Jamie.

The Zoey 101 actress is apprehensive about facing her fears on the show.

She said: "Everything I have seen I have been afraid of. Absolutely every one of these trials I am dreading.

"I haven't looked at any of them and thought, 'Oh cool, I could do that one'. This is going to be terrifying."

Sam Thompson

Sam Thompson is a former cast member from E4 reality show Made In Chelsea, which he starred on for nearly a decade until 2021.

He also featured in Channel 4 documentary Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD?, is a presenter on Hits Radio and co-hosts Love Island podcast The Morning After.

The TV star has revealed he can't wait to meet his idols, Ant & Dec and "it's going to be really surreal meeting them".