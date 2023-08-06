I'm A Celebrity 2023 Line-Up: Here Are The Stars Rumoured To Be Entering The Jungle

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hosts Ant and Dec

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans are getting double helpings this year, as while a bunch of former campmates took part in the South Africa series back in March, the show is still returning to Australia for its regular run this winter.

While that’s obviously still a good few months off – and hopefully the UK experiences some description of summer before then – the rumours of who will be entering the jungle are already starting to trickle in.

From reality stars to politicians, here’s who the papers reckon might be taking part in the 2023 series so far...

Olivia Attwood

Former Love Island star Olivia was cast in last year’s series, but unfortunately had to leave the jungle after a few days after a medical issue.

She recently admitted she has unfinished business with the show, teasing a potential return later this year.

She told The Mirror: “I owe it to myself and the viewers to finish that experience, but it’s a big chunk out of your life. My diary, in the next six months, has not got many days that aren’t accounted for. It’s a ‘let’s see what we can do’ situation.”

Boris Johnson

Rumours swirled last month claiming that the ex-MP and former Mayor of London had been approached by ITV after former health secretary Matt Hancock ventured into the jungle last year.

However, his representatives have shut down the speculation, telling The Sun that “Boris is not doing this programme and is not in talks to do so”.

Liz Truss

The Sun also claimed that the show’s producers are eyeing Johnson’s prime ministerial successor Liz Truss, who became the shortest serving prime minister in British history when she resigned after just 44 days in office last October.

The paper suggested that former deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-chancellors Sajid Javid and Kwasi Kwarteng could be of interest for the I’m A Celeb team, too.

Josie Gibson

The former Big Brother winner has seen her profile sky-rocket in recent years after becoming a regular guest host on This Morning.

As a result, it has been reported she is at the centre of a bidding war between the BBC and ITV, with offers to appear on both Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity... apparently on the table.

The latest reports suggest that Josie has plumped for the jungle after they supposedly pulled out a big-money deal that the BBC could not match, according to The Sun.

Alan Halsall

Coronation Street’s Tyrone Dobbs has reportedly “entered talks” to appear on I’m A Celebrity, having said to have been top of producers’ wishlist.

If he does agree to sign up, he will follow in a long line of Corrie stars to do the jungle, including Helen Flanagan, Andy Whyment and Sue Cleaver.

