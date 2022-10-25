I'm A Celebrity 2022 Line-Up Rumours Swirl As First Star Lands In Australia

Chris Moyles arrived at Brisbane Airport on Tuesday (Photo: James Gourley/Shutterstock)

The first famous face has been seen touching down in Australia ahead of this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

Former Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Chris Moyles was spotted after landing at Brisbane Airport on Tuesday, as speculation about the line-up heats up.

While ITV has not officially announced who will be taking part in the upcoming series of the jungle-based reality show – which is returning to Australia for the first time in two years due to Covid – sightings of British celebs at the airport is usually a clear indication of their participation.

According to The Sun, the Radio X DJ would not confirm he was entering the jungle, but did tell reporters: “I have absolutely no idea what my family and friends would think of me doing I’m a Celebrity. I have never asked them. But I think they would be much more nervous about me doing Antiques Roadshow.”

Chris is known for being the longest-serving host of the Radio 1 Breakfast Show, fronting the station’s flagship programme from 2004 to 2012, before later joining Radio X in 2015.

DJ Chris is known for hosting the breakfast show on Radio 1 and Radio X (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

Other celebrities are excepted to arrive in Australia over the coming days, ahead of the new series kicking off next month.

While a launch date is still to be officially announced, I’m A Celebrity is expected to begin earlier this year in order to avoid a clash with the World Cup, which kicks off at the end of November.

Among those also rumoured to be taking part in the series are singer Boy George, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, Loose Women anchor Charlene White, comedian Seann Walsh, Love Island star Olivia Attwood, comic Babatunde Aleshe, property presenter Scarlette Douglas and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

This year’s celebrities will live together in the Australian outback, after the show relocated to Gwrych Castle in Wales for the last two series.

Earlier this autumn, presenters Ant and Dec also jetted off to South Africa to film a special all stars run of I’m A Celebrity featuring famous campmates from previous series, which is due to air earlier next year.

