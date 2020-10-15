I'm a Celeb winner Scarlett Moffatt shows off blonde hair transformation

From Digital Spy

I'm a Celebrity and Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt has gone blonde.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (October 14), she showed off her hair transformation while writing: "Last week of being in my 20s. Turning the big 30 on Saturday.

"I know I'm becoming an adult because I like red wine and olives [laughing emoji] any advice for what life is like in your 30s or anything you wish someone had told you as you approached 30? Love you lot [heart emoji]."

But that's not the only bombshell Scarlett dropped, as over on her Insta Stories she also announced a new TV show (possibly titled Love Bites).

"I can finally announce what it is I'm filming," the 29-year-old told her followers.

"So I've got a brand new show coming this autumn, so very very soon, on ITV2 and it's sort of Dinner Date meets Ready Steady Cook meets Blind Date. It's all the things I love thrown into one and honestly I just cannot wait, I cannot wait for you to see it."

Teasing what's to come from the show, she explained: "Some of the food's ended up amazing; some of the dates have ended up going with the people they've fancied, some haven't; some food's looked like... I don't know how to describe it other than like vom on a plate [laughs].

"What a giggle we have had!"

Love Bites will air on ITV2 in the coming weeks.

