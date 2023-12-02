I'm a Celeb producers sorry for liking 'unacceptable' Instagram comment

Producers of the long-running ITV reality show have apologised for the mistake

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! producers have apologised after the show liked a comment about a campmate on social media which "contained unacceptable language".

A statement from the ITV show said it "seeks to champion all our campmates" and "urges users to be kind".

The Instagram post has been deleted, but it referred to YouTuber Nella Rose.

Rose is a 26-year-old social media star with more than 750,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The show's statement said: "Yesterday we accidentally liked a comment on Instagram while scrolling down through viewer comments.

"The post in question contained unacceptable language about one of our campmates and we apologise for the mistake made and any offence caused.

"We seek to champion all our campmates and would always urge our audience to be kind when commenting on social media."

The apology came hours after tensions rose in the jungle between Rose and TV star Fred Sirieix on Friday's episode.

The YouTube star claimed Sirieix had made her life "hell" over his attitude to camp life including washing dishes.

Earlier in the series, Rose clashed with fellow campmate Nigel Farage over accusations of him being anti-immigration.

Both food critic Grace Dent and Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears left the show, filmed in the lush forests of New South Wales, Australia, on medical grounds this week.

Social media engagement is increasingly important for flagship television programmes.

This year's series has so far attracted a lower audience than last year's - which featured former health secretary Matt Hancock.

While the previous series' launch episode attracted an overall audience of nearly 12 million, this year's launch has only been watched by seven million in its first week.