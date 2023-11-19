I'm A Celeb campmates win full house of stars in premiere episode

ITV

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has kicked off its 2023 season, with new campmates, new trials and a full house of stars for this year's cohort.

This year's castmates consist of Britney Spear's sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, This Morning host Josie Gibson, First Dates Maitre D' Fred Sirieix, influencer Nella Rose, GB News host and ex-politician Nigel Farage, food critic Grace Dent, JLS star and presenter Marvin Humes, EastEnders star Danielle Harold and Hollyoaks icon Nick Pickard.

For the first time in I'm A Celeb... history, three contestants – Nella, Nigel and Josie – were dropped into the Australian outback rather than the Gold Coast, over 2,000 miles away.

It was revealed that the trio were to undertake trials to win tokens, and the more tokens they won, the more time their castmates would have to win stars for the first meal in camp in two separate trials

Meanwhile, south of Brisbane in Gold Coast, Sam, Danielle, Grace and Fred were helicoptered in to their first trial of the season – which, as tradition dictates, involved a very tall building and some planks off the side of it.

Nella, Nigel and Josie's first trial involved a jungle classic – the influencer and ex-politician each stuck their heads in compartments filled with snakes to push their tokens with their mouths along a wire. Josie, meanwhile, dunked her head in various barrels filled with gunge to get her tokens.

They won six, meaning the celebs on the tower had three minutes per pair to complete their task; they had to make their way down the side of the 100m tall building, and manoeuvre a star along a wire until it reached the gold zone – which happened to be on a pole jutting out from the tower.

Danielle and Fred were the first pair up and reached their respective end goals speedily – they both managed to get their star in the gold zone, winning two stars – Danielle with a second to spare.

When Sam and Grace stepped up, the weather had turned, with increased wind and rain. Grace took a no-nonsense approach, while Thompson was more scared; "I didn't even know I was scared of heights," he yelled.

Their three minutes started as they began to edge their way down the pole – but they both collected a star each too, meaning the group had collected all that were available.

It was then time for the remaining three celebrities to meet each other; Marvin, Jamie Lynn and Nick were told that the initial part of their first trial of the season was a skydive from 15,000 feet.

After landing, Nella and Josie's group arrived at their second time-winning trial. There were more snakes in store, as Josie took up the bonnet of a dilapidated truck to reveal a huge viper guarding her tokens.

Nigel and Nella, meanwhile, had to fish around for their tokens in a tub of gunge (and Josie's python slithered over to say hello, too). They won seven tokens, earning Marvin, Jamie Lynn and Nick seven minutes in the first Bushtucker Trial of the series: The Temple of Doom.

Marvin and Jamie Lynn were strapped into boxes with word puzzles – and a good helping of green ants for company. They had to find jungle-related terms on their puzzles, shouting them out to Nick – who was strapped to a rotating table and had to release stars with his mouth while being covered in spiders.

The trio successfully obtained six stars, meaning that the camp of 10 celebrities was set to enjoy as much food as possible with a 10/10 star dinner heading their way.

It was then time for the celebs to hit camp, with Fred cooking a 'jungle paella' for the group for their first dinner.

The next morning, Ant and Dec popped into camp to tell the celebs that Nella and Nigel would be facing the second Bushtucker Trial of the season – The Jungle Pizzeria, a dreaded eating challenge.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues Monday 20th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX



