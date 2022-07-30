I'm A Cancer Nurse, But I Didn't Spot My Own Son's Cancer. Here's What I Wish I'd Known.

Janice Post-White
·9 min read
The author with her son Brennan during his cancer treatment.
The author with her son Brennan during his cancer treatment.

The author with her son Brennan during his cancer treatment. "Afternoon clinic appointments became the new routine for three years," she writes. (Photo: Courtesy of Janice Post-White)

I was a cancer nurse. I thought I knew what living with cancer was about. Then my 4-year-old son, Brennan, got leukemia.

“Two months is the norm,” his oncologist said that fateful January day, describing how long it usually takes to diagnose leukemia in kids. But I’m not the “normal” parent, I chided myself at 2 a.m., as I tossed on the crunchy vinyl couch in his hospital roomI had been a cancer nurse, researcher and educator for 15 years. I should have seen the signs.

To be fair, the symptoms didn’t shout “leukemia.” They rarely do. And I wasn’t a diagnostician. I had a Ph.D. in nursing, and my title was “Dr.,” but I cared for and offered interventions to patients with cancer after diagnosis, to help them get through their experience. Even so, I felt responsible for missing my son’s symptoms.

The leg pains started at Halloween. Cloaked as a ghost, Brennan sat rocking on two legs of the kitchen chair, waving his arms as he talked to Grandma on the phone about the first bag of Halloween candy he was old enough to remember. He didn’t tell her about the leg pains that had flickered on and off throughout the day, so maybe they weren’t so bad.

Then came the fevers, and on some days, the sharp abdominal pain around his belly button, both always gone after 12 hours. It was easy to ignore symptoms that went away. By Christmas, the purple velvet robe he wore, as the King carrying frankincense to baby Jesus in the preschool reenactment, dwarfed his rail-thin body. Even his smile was crooked in the picture. I started to worry. His pediatrician could find nothing wrong.

We expected this to be the last Christmas with my father, so we drove to my family home two hours away, where Brennan curled into a fetal position all day to assuage the pain. That evening, he insisted on trying out his new ice skates, a coveted Christmas gift. He fell, got up, and fell again, over and over, until he threw up his hands and shouted, “I can’t do this anymore!” We didn’t know then that his hemoglobin was half of what it should have been, and there wasn’t enough oxygen to feed his muscles.

Back home in the new year, we resumed our routines ― until one morning, when his hand shook like an old man’s as he showed me his Lego figure. He scrunched his brow, averted his eyes and silently, swiftly pulled the toy back and tucked it into the pocket of his sweatpants. Neither of us said a word. I wish that I had swooped him up in my arms, held him close and asked him how he was feeling. Instead, I gave him a quick, reassuring hug and set off for work. Our nanny paged me at noon, concerned. “Make me an appointment,” I said, relieved to be taking action.

The author with Brennan in the hospital. (Photo: Courtesy of Janice Post-White)
The author with Brennan in the hospital. (Photo: Courtesy of Janice Post-White)

The author with Brennan in the hospital. (Photo: Courtesy of Janice Post-White)

Brennan’s leukemia took two months and nine days to progress to the point where it could be detected in a routine blood test. This didn’t affect his prognosis. But waiting one more day might have, and it would have put him in a higher risk category, requiring even more aggressive treatment.

Within six days, acute lymphoblastic leukemia was confirmed by bone marrow biopsy. We enrolled Brennan in a clinical trial with 2,000 other children, a central line port-a-cath was surgically placed to inject chemotherapy, and he started induction therapy, the first phase of what would be 38 months of treatment.

Although I worked mostly in adult oncology, I knew what to expect regarding treatment options, side effects and how to navigate the health care system. But I had no training as a cancer mom. I felt it was my responsibility to advocate for and guide my family, yet I felt vulnerable like every other parent who fears losing their child. I couldn’t predict or control or even plan for the future, and I couldn’t protect my son from the hurt of having to go through three years of cancer treatment.

While Brennan drew pictures to process and share his feelings, I buried mine.I flew into action, advocating for him and overseeing his care. It’s what I knew. It just seemed so much easier to be the nurse than the mother. I had something to do.

The first day in the hospital, he drew a house with a smiling figure huddled alone in the attic. Outside, a large, blue body reached between red spears jutting from the thick, black roof. “It’s a birdhouse,” he told me. “There is a little yellow bird inside. There is a warning to stay away.”

Two days later he added lights and toys outside. “To look pretty for Mom,” he said. His little yellow bird still hovered in the attic, splattered with red dots, signifying all the pokes it had endured. “The window is the only way in,” Brennan whispered in my ear, giving him some imagined control in his new world.

In that first year of intense treatment, I collected a portfolio of his pictures. He drew his bones with a heart and brain, so they would feel love and know how to “make the right kinds of cells.” He outlined a figure in black and purple, showcasing his own anger bursting to escape, and he gave the Headless Horseman a candle “to help him find his way.” By summer, he drew a flower, standing straight and tall amid the rain and swirls around it. Over the year, my son found courage and strength, despite the invasive, fatiguing treatments and the chaos in his young life.

Brennan’s house, day 1. (Photo: Courtesy of Janice Post-White)
Brennan’s house, day 1. (Photo: Courtesy of Janice Post-White)

Brennan’s house, day 1. (Photo: Courtesy of Janice Post-White)

Over time, we found a new normal. We accepted the uncertainty and the unpredictability; we looked for joy, and created fun. When Brennan was almost 8, he completed his treatment, and we tossed the chemo blanky — our security against relapse — and went about reclaiming childhood. But the years of managing his care, watching for symptoms, planning for every foreseeable event, questioning treatments, investigating options and making tough decisions — all while subduing the loss, worry, anxiety and fear of losing my son — took a toll. I was so busy doing, I didn’t take time to feel. I discovered that emotions may hide, but they don’t disappear.

A decade after the treatment ended, I had a dream in which Brennan died. Friends of his without faces handed me a horse, a dog, a basketball, a football. All stuffed. All white. All memories. I didn’t want them. I didn’t accept them. But I took them. My hands, like robots, dropped each one onto a pile on the white painted ledge of the bay window. I turned back to take the next gift, as if the rhythm of moving back and forth would keep me alive. The next day I saw his body in a coffin in a cloud on top of the hill.

“He’s a survivor!” I screamed into the void. It was as if the memories had weaseled their way into my cells, lurking in my DNA and regenerating insidiously. My son was a childhood cancer survivor, one of 500,000 in the United States. And yet I remained hypervigilant. Why couldn’t I lay these fears to rest?

Whatever we face — cancer, pandemic, death or some other crisis — there can be a temptation to bury our emotions to avoid feeling the discomfort in the moment (for whatever reason). If we do this, we can hide those feelings from our awareness, but not from our subconscious. Emotions encode themselves in the brain’s limbic system, where motivation, long-term memory and the sense of smell reside. The feelings resurface when triggered by a memory, an odor or a new related event. Ultimately, it takes more energy to suppress and control emotions than it does to just feel them in the moment.

When my dream woke me up, my son was scheduled for a routine tonsillectomy. On the 15th anniversary of his leukemia diagnosis, I sat alone in the muted surgical waiting room and stared at a black heart in the abstract picture on the wall. Fears blurred into one. Memories flooded back, and a torrent of tears caught up with time.

It was time to face my fears of losing my son — to feel them, make sense of them and then let them go. But how?

Some people talk. I started writing. I wrote in the pages of journals, on my computer, on notes scattered here and there. And then I wrote a memoir to make sense of all the scattered thoughts — and feelings. Writing down my thoughts allowed my feelings to show up on the page, separate from my body. Once they had an identity, my cognitive mind could make sense of them, analyze them and find ways to deal with them.

The author, with Brennan (far left) and her family, reclaim childhood and joy after completing Brennan's leukemia treatment, Lanai, Hawaii, 2003. (Photo: Courtesy of Janice Post-White)
The author, with Brennan (far left) and her family, reclaim childhood and joy after completing Brennan's leukemia treatment, Lanai, Hawaii, 2003. (Photo: Courtesy of Janice Post-White)

The author, with Brennan (far left) and her family, reclaim childhood and joy after completing Brennan's leukemia treatment, Lanai, Hawaii, 2003. (Photo: Courtesy of Janice Post-White)

Writing was my first step into awareness. Expressive writing, pioneered by the social psychologist James Pennebaker, is a therapeutic technique of writing about an experience to discover emotional meaning and gain perspective. Writing required patience, effort, time and fortitude, but I felt driven to understand and make sense of events so I could release the hold they had on my psyche. It was safe now. The risk of relapse was behind us.

Still, it was hard. I had to recreate, relive and process all those feelings I’d avoided for the sake of getting through. I learned to be gentle with myself, to forgive myself, to honor the fact that I was a mom with feelings. (Kristin Neff calls this “self-compassion.”) In the process of looking back, of reliving the events surrounding my son’s leukemia, I learned to face my fears, let go of my expectations for myself — and the guilt at not recognizing his symptoms — and be present in the moment, the one I was living now. Forgetting doesn’t heal; remembering does.

Twenty-five years to the week after his diagnosis, my son, now six and a half feet tall, sat next to me at a local indie bookstore for my first book signing of “Standing at Water’s Edge: A Cancer Nurse, Her Four-Year-Old Son and the Shifting Tides of Leukemia.”Brennan told the audience his takeaway from our story: No matter how prepared you think you are, you can never be prepared emotionally. Knowledge alone won’t get you through.

There is no training to be a cancer mom. I had to learn to live from my heart as well as my head.

Janice Post-White is a cancer nurse, researcher, writer and mother of a childhood cancer survivor. Her memoir, “Standing at Water’s Edge: A Cancer Nurse, Her Four-Year-Old Son and the Shifting Tides of Leukemia,” explores her personal and professional insights on survivorship, resilience and healing, and what facing death teaches us about living life. Visit her at JanicePostWhite.com or @jpostwhite on Twitter.

Do you have a compelling personal story you’d like to see published on HuffPost? Find out what we’re looking for here and send us a pitch.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

More From HuffPost Personal...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Thick smoke fills the air above Toledo forest fire

    STORY: The forest fire which started in the town of Sevilleja de la Jara caused the evacuation of population of Robledo del Mazo and Las Hunfrias, and forced the lockdown of the nearby town of Navaltoril due to proximity and danger of smoke, the regional government said.Members of Spain's military emergency unit (UME) have been deployed on Saturday (July 30) to help tackling the active blaze.So far this year 222,000 acres have been burnt across Spain, including 49,500 acres - an area slightly bigger than New York City - in the last heatwave that began on July 10.2022 is considered Spain's worst year for wildfires in a decade, according to government figures.

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Rogers Centre is getting a $300M reno. Here's what the Blue Jays ballpark will look like

    Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro announced plans for $300 million worth of renovations to Rogers Centre that will take place over the next two to three off-seasons. Fans can expect to see considerable changes to the 33-year-old stadium come next April, Shapiro said during a news conference Thursday. This will include a new outfield fence line that aims to provide new angles to the game. "[I]t will not be a symmetrical outfield fence — there will be some uniqueness to both the hei

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Morales-Williams persevered through pandemic to become one of Canada's top sprinters

    Virtually every day after COVID-19 closed high schools and shuttered sports facilities in Ontario, Christopher Morales-Williams would get dressed as if he was going to track practice. Instead, the 17-year-old from Toronto would go for a long run alone. He started at two kilometres and worked his way up to 12 -- which is virtually a marathon for a sprinter. "I was just so used to the routine of practice. So, I went for long runs, it's really all I could do. I just kept doing mileage, every single

  • Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach

    TORONTO — An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer "mishandled" sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against then under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda, who is currently awaiting sentencing on sexual assault charges. The 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions, commissioned by Canada Soccer, paints a picture of a governing body "described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient," with "significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels" in 2007 and

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr