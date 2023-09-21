I'm Buying 11 Fall Pieces From the Brand Jennifer Garner's Worn for Years

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

There’s something to be said about building a capsule wardrobe rather than overspending on trendy pieces that are bound to go out of style before the next season. Investing in classic, versatile clothing that can be styled in many ways is not only the more sustainable way to shop, but it’s going to streamline your closet and life.

Jenni Kayne’s new fall collection is a good place to start. The California-born lifestyle brand, which has been worn by celebs like Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber, just dropped 70 styles that will carry you through the season. This Linen Keaton Blazer, for example, is the perfect menswear-inspired staple to pair with vintage denim or your favorite trousers, while the lambskin Crescent Shoulder Bag is the easiest way to level up any outfit.

There’s just something about a cozy fall Saturday spent on the couch that hits differently. You’ve got chili on the stove, college football on TV (or Real Housewives, if that’s more your speed), and zero intention of changing out of your sweats. Now if you need the perfect lounge pants to complete that equation, look no further than this Jenni Kayne pair that’s appropriately titled the Saturday Sweatpant. Shoppers called the ultra-soft French terry style the “most flattering” and the “best fitting sweatpants on the market.” One customer said that the sweats “truly live up to the name,” while another admitted they’re “addicted to them” because of the breathable textured Japanese terry.

A slip dress, by nature, is one of the most versatile styles you can have in your wardrobe. Jenni Kayne’s plaid printed design, for example, can easily be elevated with a pair of heeled boots and a statement belt, or paired down with this season’s red-hot Adidas Sambas. Reviewers praised the Winona Slip Dress as the “perfect layering piece” for fall. One shopper gushed over its ability to “go from casual to dressy,” and another said it’s “comfortable enough for everyday wear.”

If there’s one thing we’re buying on repeat this fall, it’s blazers. The jacket style is going to become a staple in your wardrobe if it hasn’t already. The Uptown Blazer, in particular, features a classic fit and herringbone texture that will upgrade an otherwise boring outfit. The menswear-inspired design is effortlessly chic, while the Morocco-made Italian fabric feels so luxe you won’t want to take it off.

Shoppers can’t stop gushing over Jenni Kayne’s “comfortable” and “elegant” Relaxed Trouser, which comes in navy, black, and ivory. The polished pant screams classy California cool thanks to the wide-leg silhouette and raw silk material. One reviewer said they’ve gotten “a million compliments” on the tailored style, while another said that the pants are “so flattering” that pictures don’t even do “them justice.”

