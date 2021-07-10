I'm a Beauty Writer, and the Under-Eye Concealer I Swear By Is Nearly Half-Off

As a Beauty Writer I’ve tried Hundreds of Concealers and This One Makes Me Look Alive — and It’s on Sale

Courtesy/InStyle

As a beauty writer, I've tried a host of concealers for beauty roundups, gift guides, and awards. As you can probably imagine, there have been good and bad ones, and a few that have ranked as outstanding. One concealer that stands out is the Extra Shot Concealer from Marc Jacobs — it's literally like a shot of caffeine for my skin (which is prone to dark under-eye circles and blemishes). And right now, you can get it for nearly half-off at Sephora.

When I've gotten little sleep the night before, this Marc Jacobs concealer is the only thing that makes me look alive for the day. It eliminates my dark circles from insomnia, chasing after my five-year-old, or spending too many hours watching Netflix. No matter the cause, a few dabs of the concealer, and my under eyes look bright and smooth.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Extra Shot Caffeine Concealer and Foundation

Courtesy

Shop now: $20 (was $39); sephora.com

The concealer goes beyond covering up my dark circles. The texture makes my skin look bright and awake, and it's easy to blend and build. I typically use a few dots in a triangle shape around my under-eye area, but I also like to use the concealer for hiding any existing breakouts. It covers so smoothly that there is no trace of the concealer on top of the blemish.

Out of the hundreds of concealers I've tested, most have a consistent flaw: a lack of hydration. But that's not the case with the Extra Shot Concealer. The liquid formula is rich in oat extract that soothes the skin, plus five forms of coconut that deeply hydrate the skin with vitamins and nutrients.

I love the coverage that it provides, and the dewy finish that it leaves on my skin. Sephora shoppers are also obsessed with the Extra Shot Concealer, calling it "perfect" and "underrated." (I agree on both counts.)

The Extra Shot Concealer is an excellent option for mature skin too. A 41-year-old reviewer with combination skin says the concealer stays on for over 8 hours. "Can I just say this is literally the best concealer I've ever used EVER," the shopper writes. "My skin can breathe in it, and I can use it for dark spots in place of a foundation."

You can snag the Extra Shot Concealer for only $20 now at Sephora. Trust me, it's the only extra shot you need in the morning.