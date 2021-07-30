I'm a Beauty Writer, and This Is What I'm Buying From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
If there's one thing I love more than watching my cat sleep with his head on his little paws, it's the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (but the competition is neck and neck). Every year, the sale comes loaded with beauty deals galore, from celebrity-favorite hair tools and skincare marked down by hundreds of dollars to Nordstrom beauty exclusives that deliver massive rewards for a fraction of the price.
Faced with 200+ jaw-dropping beauty deals this time around, where should you start? If you're interested in the skincare that celebrities use to look fabulous on camera and Instagram, you're in the right place: We've narrowed down their favorite skin care, hair care, makeup, and more that you can buy for less right now.
A slew of celebs, including Natalie Portman, Regina King, and Mandy Moore, turn to Arcona. The beauty secret that keeps Kelly Ripa's skin ready for early call times is $50 off, and Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Victoria Beckham use the Lancer skincare that's on sale.
January Jones keeps Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate in her medicine cabinet; celebrity aesthetician Kate Somerville tends to Eva Mendes, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson, and Kirsten Dunst with her line of now-discounted skincare; and Reese Witherspoon and Amal Clooney's go-to hair tools join the fun. Top that off with outrageous deals on hair care and makeup, like Stila's best-selling liquid liner and MAC's game-changing setting spray (the trick to foundation that looks like skin), and a good time is just clicks away.
But things are selling out fast ahead of the sale's end on August 8, so time is of the essence. Shop the best celebrity-inspired beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale below.
Best Skincare Deals
Arcona Magic White Ice Jumbo Daily Hydrating Gel Moisturizer, $42 (Originally $62)
Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil, $84 (Originally $125)
Lancer Skincare Jumbo The Method Polish Exfoliator, $85 (Originally $115)
L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream Set, $38 ($59 value)
Herbivore Botanicals Soak & Soften Set, $35 ($68 value)
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser Set, $38 ($53 value)
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, $11 (Originally $16)
Kate Somerville Dermalquench Liquid Lift Advanced Hydration Treatment, $95 ($126 value)
True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil Set, $99 ($196 value)
St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse, $46 ($80 value)
Best Hair Product Deals
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Set, $72 ($114 value)
Moroccanoil Shampoo & Conditioner Set, $73 ($108 value)
Briogeo Healthy Hair Wonders Set, $49 ($75 value)
Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment Set, $33 ($49 value)
GHD Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler, $166 (Originally $249)
NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo, $95 ($195 value)
Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer, $199 (Originally $295)
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo, $125 ($178 value)
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer, $99 (Originally $150)
GHD Curve 1 1/4-Inch Soft Curl Iron, $133 (Originally $199)
Best Makeup Deals
Dior Lip Glow & Care Set, $70 ($100 value)
Bobbi Brown Eye & Cheek Set, $49 (Originally $65)
Stila Stay All Day Eyeliner Set, $32 ($40 value)
MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Set, $45 ($72 value)
RMS Beauty Bronzer, Luminizer & Lip Balm Set, $58 ($86 value)
Nars Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette, $45 ($87 value)
Tom Ford Iconic Eyeshadow & Lip Set, $88 ($127 value)
Too Faced Full Size Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper Set, $39 ($58 value)
Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Set, $61 ($98 value)
Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Set, $35 ($59 value)
Best Fragrance and Beauty Accessory Deals
Jo Malone London Travel Cologne Set, $85 ($115 value)
Diptyque Do Son Eau de Toilette & Hair Mist Set, $90 ($125 value)
Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Set, $35 ($56 value)
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color Set, $36 ($72 value)
Jo Malone Travel Size Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne Set, $40 ($67 value)
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit, $199 ($339 value)
Wellbe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths, $20 (Originally $30)
Chloé Eau de Parfum Set, $62 ($89 value)
Sigma Beauty Hollie Woodward On The Glow Set, $50 ($80 value)
Maison Margiela Replica Mini Fragrance Discovery Set, $75 ($150 value)