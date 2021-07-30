I'm a Beauty Writer, and This Is What I'm Buying From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

I'm a Beauty Writer, and This Is What I'm Shopping From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Courtesy

If there's one thing I love more than watching my cat sleep with his head on his little paws, it's the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (but the competition is neck and neck). Every year, the sale comes loaded with beauty deals galore, from celebrity-favorite hair tools and skincare marked down by hundreds of dollars to Nordstrom beauty exclusives that deliver massive rewards for a fraction of the price.

Faced with 200+ jaw-dropping beauty deals this time around, where should you start? If you're interested in the skincare that celebrities use to look fabulous on camera and Instagram, you're in the right place: We've narrowed down their favorite skin care, hair care, makeup, and more that you can buy for less right now.

A slew of celebs, including Natalie Portman, Regina King, and Mandy Moore, turn to Arcona. The beauty secret that keeps Kelly Ripa's skin ready for early call times is $50 off, and Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Victoria Beckham use the Lancer skincare that's on sale.

January Jones keeps Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate in her medicine cabinet; celebrity aesthetician Kate Somerville tends to Eva Mendes, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson, and Kirsten Dunst with her line of now-discounted skincare; and Reese Witherspoon and Amal Clooney's go-to hair tools join the fun. Top that off with outrageous deals on hair care and makeup, like Stila's best-selling liquid liner and MAC's game-changing setting spray (the trick to foundation that looks like skin), and a good time is just clicks away.

But things are selling out fast ahead of the sale's end on August 8, so time is of the essence. Shop the best celebrity-inspired beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale below.

midnight recovery

Courtesy

Shop now: $84 (Originally $125); nordstrom.com

Best Skincare Deals

deep conditioning

Courtesy

Story continues

Shop now: $49 ($75 value); nordstrom.com

Best Hair Product Deals

makeup remover

Courtesy

Shop now: $35 ($59 value); nordstrom.com

Best Makeup Deals

cologne

Courtesy

Shop now: $85 ($115 value); nordstrom.com

Best Fragrance and Beauty Accessory Deals