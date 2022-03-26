I'm among the rideshare drivers living in fear, demanding safer work conditions

Naomi Ogutu is a member of Justice for App Workers.

I’ve been a rideshare driver in New York City for six years, and I take pride in my job and helping my passengers get where they need to go safely. But my safety is not a guarantee. I’m a mom of three. I need to know that I’ll make it home to my kids at the end of each night.

COVID-19 is now competing with another potentially deadly danger faced by app-based drivers: violence. It seems like every time I turn on the TV or scroll through Instagram, I see stories of drivers facing violence, carjackings and even murder.

On Feb. 10, 38-year-old Uber driver Christina Spicuzza pleaded for her life before being killed by her passenger. “I’m begging you, I have four kids,” she pleaded, according to a USA TODAY story about the tragic event. The same day in Brooklyn, New York, an Uber driver was hit by a bullet while dropping off a passenger.

On our Facebook group, fellow drivers message each other, sharing warnings and tips to stay safe. Female drivers face even more fear of harassment or assault from passengers making comments or unwanted advances. People are quitting out of fear.

Overlooked victims of assault?

Over the years, these incidents have added up. According to Uber’s safety report, drivers, just like passengers, have been victims of sexual assault during rideshare trips. And rideshare requests have rebounded from pandemic lows. Without a safe environment, more drivers could stay off the road.

Rideshare drivers demonstrate against Uber and Lyft during a car caravan protest in Los Angeles in 2020.

And it’s not just rideshare drivers who face dangerous situations every day. Delivery workers, including those delivering by bike, are in a significant amount of danger. Last year, 13 delivery workers died in New York City. In a recent survey from Cornell University and workers' rights organizations, 54% of New York bike delivery workers surveyed said they had been robbed. Nearly a third said they were assaulted during the robbery.

COLUMN: Violence in Mexico is terrifying, but America has been complicit in that violence

That’s why thousands of app-based rideshare drivers and delivery workers across New York are coming together to fight for safer working conditions, stronger wages, the right to collectively bargain and other essential rights and benefits. We’re calling for expanded safety features, more customer tracking and harsher punishments for perpetrators. These measures would help us continue to connect our communities – while prioritizing safety for both drivers and passengers.

Story continues

The app companies treat drivers as if we aren’t entitled to basic labor rights and protections, starting with those that would keep us safer. But just like any other profession where workers face high risks to their safety, we need more protections, resources and a say on the job. We don’t have to choose between flexibility and safety. There’s no reason why we have to risk our lives for these jobs with no one having our backs.

Not enough protections

Uber and Lyft have made some safety improvements to their platforms, including in-app emergency services and mandatory sexual assault and misconduct training videos for drivers. These safeguards are good steps in the right direction, but largely focus on passenger safety. While we do care about our passengers, the most effective measures would also put drivers’ safety at the forefront.

Right now, drivers who put their lives at risk every day without adequate protections are being left out. Until drivers are safe, passengers won’t be safe.

COLUMN: Trump said lay down your life to stop critical race theory. But what about…Oxford commas?

We’re on our own as rideshare drivers. It’s us, alone in our cars with an app, just a faceless account, at the mercy of an algorithm. And if there’s anything this violence over the past year has taught us, it’s this: Our safety can’t wait. As we help these companies earn billions of dollars, app workers want the same things that other workers in risky jobs have: labor rights, living wages and a working environment that ensures we come home safe to our families.

When I pull into my parking spot for the night, I say a prayer. I’m proud to have supported my community during the toughest points of the pandemic. After all, people still need to keep traveling to work, school and doctor’s appointments, and our neighbors still need essential goods such as food and medicine delivered to their doors. But to keep going, rideshare drivers and delivery workers need support, too. Because our lives matter, too.

Naomi Ogutu has worked as a rideshare driver for six years. She is a mother of three and lives in New Jersey. Ogutu is a member of Justice for App Workers and a leader of the NYC Rideshare Club.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Uber, Lyft safety: I'm mom of three. I need to know I'll make it home.