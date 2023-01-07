I'm an American who has visited Paris 20 times. I think these 8 hotels have some of the best views of the Eiffel Tower in the entire city.

I'm an American who has visited Paris 20 times. Dan Koday

I've visited Paris 20 times and stayed in famous places like Hôtel Lutetia and Hotel de Sers.

I think Paris' top hotels have the best Eiffel Tower views — aside from standing in front of it.

Here are the best Paris hotels with Eiffel Tower views I've found, from luxury to budget picks.

I've visited Paris 20 times and stayed in, dined, and experienced the city's top hotels. They're where I've found some of the best views of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

I've been visiting Paris regularly since 2006. Dan Koday

I've heard it said many times that Paris is always a good idea. If that's the case, I've been fortunate to have a lot of good ideas in my life. I'm an American who has been visiting the City of Light since 2006, even prior to meeting the Parisian guy that would eventually become my husband.

Regardless of how many times I've visited — and I would estimate my last trip was my 20th — seeing the Eiffel Tower up close and personal is always exciting.

During my Paris visits over the years, I've noticed that some of the best views I've experienced of the Eiffel Tower, aside from standing right in front of it, are from the many Paris hotels I've stayed in.

Often, most hotels will require a pricey upgrade to experience the best Eiffel Tower views, but there are others where the most iconic vantage points are available to the public stopping in for a meal or a cocktail.

Here are some of the best Paris hotels with Eiffel Tower views I've discovered during my travels, from five-star luxury properties to more standard, budget-friendly options.

I think Hôtel Lutetia is one of Paris' most luxurious places to stay with the best service, an incredible breakfast buffet, and where the direct views of the Eiffel Tower can't be beaten.

The view from my Eiffel Deluxe Room with Balcony at Hôtel Lutetia. Dan Koday

Hôtel Lutetia is a place that's special to me. I first visited shortly after it reopened in 2018 after a massive renovation, and again on my most recent trip to Paris in 2022.

The historic Art Nouveau meets Art Deco building is located less than two miles from the Eiffel Tower in the neighborhood of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, a fashionable Left Bank area with shops and restaurants.

Not all rooms have a view of the Eiffel Tower, but I recently checked into the Eiffel Deluxe Room with Balcony, which has a very large balcony overlooking the monument in full view. In my experience, many rooms in Paris claim to have views of the Eiffel Tower, but in reality, it requires tilting your head or getting only a partial view. But this is not the case at Lutetia where I saw its magnificence on full display from my room.

The hotel also impresses me with its top-notch service, subterranean pool, whirlpool, saunas, as well as the swanky Bar Josephine, and the tucked-away Bar Aristide, a spot I recently discovered for drinks and cigars that pays tribute to stories, intellectuals, and luminaries of the past.

While I stay here for the ambiance and the views, I also keep coming back for breakfast. The buffet is one of the grandest I've experienced in Paris.

I like the charming, pet-friendly Kimpton St. Honoré for its historical details and rooftop bar with Eiffel Tower views that's open to the public

The Eiffel Tower can be seen from this hotel room's sitting area at Kimpton St. Honoré. Dan Koday

The Kimpton St. Honoré is housed in a 1917 Art Nouveau building that originally was home to a Paris icon, the first Samaritaine de Luxe in France, which at the time was regarded as the leading luxury department store.

The building was revived by architect Charles Zana, and I feel its grandness every time I walk into the property.

I love to admire the grand staircase leading up to 149 rooms and suites, which are inspired by 1930s-era Art Deco style. A little gem I discovered on my most recent visit were the ornate, old-school elevators made of brass, wood, and iron that have been converted into a working space in the lobby.

All suites here have private balconies overlooking the Deuxieme neighborhood near the Opera Garnier, but for the best Eiffel Tower views, splurge for La Suite Honoré on the top floor. At over 1,100 square feet, the residence is designed with golden and white furnishings and stocked with books on cooking, art, and architecture.

While I've never personally stayed in the suite, I know you can enjoy a similar view from the rooftop bar, Sequoia, where I've spent an aperitivo hour after a long day spent exploring the city. I thought it had some of the most amazing birds eye views of the Eiffel Tower I've ever seen. Since the bar is open to non-guests of the hotel, I consider it to be a fantastic place to get your Eiffel Tower shots regardless of whether you stay here.

Hotel de Sers is a boutique hotel that I recommend for first-time Paris visitors looking for an intimate, historic stay with iconic views.

The Eiffel Suite at Hotel de Sers has unobstructed views from many different angles, including a clawfoot tub. Hotel de Sers, Christophe Bielsa

I've stayed at a few of the five French-run B Signature hotels in Paris, and also in St. Barth, where the luxury boutique brand also operates.

I think each of the B Signature properties in Paris have their own personality, and I find them to be well-priced considering the high level of service, size of the rooms, bathroom amenities, and breakfast spreads.

My favorite is Hotel de Sers, a five-star hotel in a fancy part of Paris known for shopping near the famed Avenue Montaigne, Ave George V, and Rue Francois 1er.

The hotel is in a former mansion of the Marquis de Sers, for which it is named. I'm a fan of its contemporary French furnishings, framed art, and intimate spaces that I think make it feel more like a private member's club than a hotel.

Guest rooms have headboards styled with large scale music sheet and microphone imagery, plus bright throw pillows, hanging pendant lights, and tufted leather benches. I think the Eiffel Suite is Hotel de Sers' most impressive room category, however, with a separate living area, wood-accent walls, and marble bathrooms.

The room has unobstructed Eiffel Tower views from many different angles in the suite, including its oversized terraces, but perhaps more notably, from its clawfoot tub.

Hôtel Plaza Athénée, Dorchester Collection is one of my favorite iconic luxury hotels in the City of Light.

Hôtel Plaza Athénée has direct views of the Eiffel Tower, plus a lovely ivy-filled courtyard restaurant. Vadim Kochetov, Dan Koday

Featured in film and TV shows like "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Sex and The City," I think Hôtel Plaza Athénée is as iconic as the City of Light itself.

I've visited this 5-star hotel and Paris landmark in the 8th arrondissement for lunch, usually anytime I'm near Avenue of Montaigne where I like to window shop couture and luxury goods at Dior, Chanel, Prada, Valentino, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton.

It's one of Paris' most expensive hotels, and some deluxe rooms also have views of the Eiffel Tower, but it's the six Eiffel Suites that face the tower directly. I think these are the hotels' most impressive rooms and where I'd personally like to be surprised for a romantic getaway in Paris, like Carrie Bradshaw in Suite #609.

Regardless of room, all options are designed with sophisticated textures and fabrics, marble bathrooms, and custom toiletries.

One of the things I always try to do in Paris if the weather is nice is to stop by its famous ivy-filled courtyard restaurant, La Cour Jardin, for a bite to eat. In the winter months, the restaurant is transformed into an ice skating rink with an alpine-inspired atmosphere.

Of all the places I've stayed in Paris, I think Hotel Beaugency is one of the best for views within a budget. I was able to afford it right out of college.

Hotel Beaugency is one of my favorite affordable Paris hotels. Dan Koday

Hotel Beaugency is one of my favorite budget-friendly hotels in Paris for its central location and affordable rooms.

Some of those rooms also have direct views of the Eiffel Tower in the Superior Room and Triple Room category. Since views are more limited, I recommend to email or call at the time of booking to confirm your view.

I stayed here on a post-college trip to Paris when money was tight but also when an Eiffel Tower view could not be compromised. I remember my room having a lovely partial view of the Eiffel Tower, which was only slightly obstructed by lower profile buildings, and currently, rooms range from €100-150 per night, depending on the season, which is a fraction of what I've seen other hotels charge for similar views.

It's a standard hotel with traditional, European-style room configurations like a Single, which includes one twin bed, as well as a Triple room with three twin beds. All rooms have hardwood floors, crisp bed linens, and tiled bathrooms.

The hotel is located in a tourist-centric part of the 7th arrondissement, which is a half a mile walk from the Eiffel Tower. It's also just two minutes from the cobblestone-lined streets of Rue Cler where I personally love to explore authentic specialty food stores, pastry shops, cafés, flower markets, and more.

I love the InterContinental Paris - Le Grand for its architecture, glamour, and close proximity to elegant cafes

At the InterContinental in Paris, you might see the Eiffel Tower from bed. Dan Koday

Opened during the reign of Napoleon III, InterContinental Paris - Le Grand is, in my opinion, one of the most visually stunning luxury hotels in Paris.

The ornate architecture transports me to a time of refined elegance in Paris, and I believe the newer contemporary touches enhance its historic appeal.

I've stayed in the hotel, eaten at its restaurants, and have been inside the La Parisienne Suite my friends booked when they stayed here. The suite is designed to feel like an Art Deco Parisian apartment with custom furnishings and private balconies framing a direct Eiffel Tower view.

This hotel also has other categories of suites that they call signature suites, which have contemporary furnishings and large, dramatic windows to show off the impressive views.

One of my favorite parts about staying at this hotel, though, is that it places you at the doorstep of another Parisian icon that's inside the hotel: Café de la Paix. The gourmet restaurant has been serving French culinary delights since 1862, attracting attracted celebrities, and is a must-stop when I'm in Paris.

Le Walt Hotel is the place I recommend to visitors who want to be within walking distance of the Eiffel Tower.

Le Walt Hotel has recreations of the Louvre's artwork throughout the property. Dan Koday

Located at the center of Paris' 7th arrondissement is Le Walt Hotel, a 25-room boutique hotel with dark wood furnishings and recreations of the Louvre's artwork throughout the property.

It's in the 7th arrondissement, which is home to the Eiffel Tower itself, and it took me just 13 minutes to walk to the Eiffel Tower when I stayed there. And if you book any of the rooms in the "Rooms with a View of the Eiffel Tower" category, you won't have to leave bed to see it.

Another reason I like to stay here is that the École Militaire metro station is just across the street, and I think all guest rooms at Le Walt feel residential with hardwood floors, marble bathrooms, and dramatic art above every bed.

This artistic enclave has left me feeling inspired, and when it comes to value, it's is one of the places I always recommend to friends or tourists, especially if it's their first visit.

I admire the Phillip Starck design in Le Royal Monceau/Raffles Paris and the hotel's wonderful commitment to art.

Suite 720 and Suite 714 at Le Royal Monceau have Eiffel Tower views. Le Royal Monceau — Raffles Paris, Patrick Locqueneux

Located on Avenue Hoche, just steps from the Champs-Elysees, Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris is the masterful conception of one of my favorite French architects and designers, the famed Philippe Starck.

There are 149 rooms and suites at Le Royal Monceau, and I know that both Suite 720 and Suite 714 have Eiffel Tower views from a friend who stays there regularly. He tells me that 714, in particular, is a stand-out for for its view and historic significance.

The room was once frequented by Ray Charles, and now features snapshots of his private life with his partner, photographer Arlette Kotchounian, plus a Pleyel grand piano, which is the only one in the hotel. There are also poetic touches like scrawled messages, stacks of books, and an acoustic guitar.

The hotel also has a 99-seat cinema, a spa, and a private art collection that's museum-quality, in my opinion.

