I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying for Winter

January 2022 is unfortunately feeling a lot like it was in 2021, which means I'll personally be doing a lot of staying home for the foreseeable future. My winter purchases this month are all about what'll keep me cozy, comfortable, and feeling like I'm out at a salon or cafe sometimes, even though I'm not.

I've already pinpointed a handful of essentials that have been keeping me afloat through these cold and dreary days (honestly, shoutout to my tower space heater), but there are still a few more things I've realized could be useful for me right now, like an invigorating hair scrub that'll help my itchy scalp and a humidifier that'll remedy the dry air in my bedroom.

Here are the 10 things I'm adding to my Amazon cart this season:

Ohora Semi-Cured Gel Nail Polish Wraps

Amazon ohora Gel Nail in Mulberry

Since I won't be indulging in getting a manicure every now and then (insert sad face here), I've become super interested in nail wraps to help make my at-home manicures feel more fun. I've only used sticker versions thus far, but these semi-cured gel wraps from Ohora have caught my eye — I like that they'll actually last a while and not peel off in a few days. They're made with three gel layers, including a waterproof exterior, and require an LED gel lamp for the full, long-lasting effects (though it's not necessary if you don't want to cure them). The brand has tons of designs and colors to choose from, and shoppers rave that they're legit.

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Mustela Nourishing Face Cream

Amazon Mustela Baby Nourishing Face Cream

This face cream is actually meant for babies, but after using the Nourishing Cold Cream Stick version of it, I'm hoping it will finally end my search for a winter moisturizer that'll work for my combination skin. Made with 97 percent naturally derived ingredients, including the brand's patented avocado perseose, ceramides, and cold cream, it's gentle enough for newborns, so I feel pretty good about using it on my face. The stick moisturizer is really great at moisturizing dry and flakey spots, so I'm banking on the cream to provide the same results.

Shop now: $13; amazon.com

The Drop Caroline Raglan Fleece Sweatshirt

Amazon The Drop Women's Caroline Raglan Long-Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt in Rose

The pandemic has turned me into quite the comfy loungewear connoisseur, and this sweatshirt from The Drop is one of my favorite things to wear daily. It comes in eight pretty tie-dye designs, and I love that it keeps me cozy while looking stylish. I like it so much that I'm getting another one. Plus, you can snag a pair of matching joggers to make it a set.

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

L'Occitane Creamy & Comforting Shea Butter Bubble Bath

Amazon L'Occitane Creamy & Comforting Shea Butter Bubble Bath

Doesn't the name of this bubble bath alone make you want to add it to your cart? The thought of a "creamy and comforting" bubble bath sounds delightful. If you haven't tried L'Occitane's shea line yet, I can confirm that it's super moisturizing and smells really good (I'm currently really loving the shea shower oil), so I'm excited to draw a bath with this on an especially cold day.

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

EO French Lavender Hand Sanitizer Spray

Amazon EO Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray Travel Size in French Lavender

EO's french lavender hand sanitizer is the only one I've been using consistently since March 2020. It's simply the best: It doesn't dry out my hands, smells great, and lasts a while. I'm restocking my stash since hand sanitizer is even more of an essential item right now as we're in the thick of both a COVID-19 surge and cold and flu season, too.

Shop now: $20 (Originally $24); amazon.com

Levoit Smart Humidifier

Amazon LEVOIT Humidifiers for Bedroom Large Room

Big news: I'm finally investing in a large humidifier. I've owned a couple that were on the smaller side (like those cute desktop ones), but have come to realize that you really do need one big enough to cover your entire room if you want to experience all the benefits. I like that this one from Levoit has an LED display and connects to an app, and shoppers say it's quiet, easy to clean, and is overall the best they've used, even compared to models from as many as 10 other brands. No need to try to convince me twice.

Shop it: $70; amazon.com

Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit

Amazon Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit Chai & Matcha SuperLattes with Included Frother

Meghan Markle is an investor in Clevr Blend's wellness latte drinks, and the brand has racked up other high profile fans like Kim Kardashian and Oprah, who included the SuperLatte Starter Kit on her favorite things for 2021 list. I love my regular cup of coffee, but sometimes I crave something else, and it seems like these latte blends will hit the spot. They come in yummy flavors like chai and matcha, and they're made with probiotics and adaptogens like mushrooms to help with stress, energy, and your overall mood, so it sounds like the kind of lift I'll need this winter.

Shop now: $74; amazon.com

CeraVe Moisturizing Body Cream

Amazon CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

This is my favorite body moisturizer, and 60,000 other people approve of it, too. The fragrance- and paraben-free cream is packed with hyaluronic acid and ceramides and rich without being greasy or sticky. Plus, it will actually keep your skin moisturized for hours. It can be used on your face, too, and it even has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance.

Shop now: $16 (Originally $19); amazon.com

Sorel Brex Leather Rain Boot

Amazon SOREL Women's Brex Boot Lace in Black

Just because I'll be staying in more often doesn't mean I won't be going out at all, which is why I'm adding these (on sale!) leather rain boots from Sorel to my cart. I haven't owned a pair of rain boots in forever, and since the weather in NYC seems to be on the rainier side this season, I feel like these are the right purchase to make. I like their modern design and that they'll easily elevate my not-so-fashionable go-to fleece leggings and sweatshirt outfits.

Shop now: $135 (Originally $180); amazon.com

Aromatica Rosemary Scalp Scrub

Amazon AROMATICA Rosemary Scalp Scrub Sulfate-Free, Silicone-Free, Vegan

My hair has been a bit lifeless this past month, and I've noticed my scalp getting itchier, so I'm considering trying out a scalp scrub. I'm excited about this option from under-the-radar Korean beauty brand Aromatica, which is made with dead sea salt and infused with rosemary and ginger extracts. Shoppers say it's kept their scalps dandruff-free and even added volume back to their strands.

Shop now: $13 with coupon (Originally $19); amazon.com