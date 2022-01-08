I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying for Winter

Christina Butan
·6 min read
Amazon Editor Winter Picks
Amazon Editor Winter Picks

Amazon/InStyle

January 2022 is unfortunately feeling a lot like it was in 2021, which means I'll personally be doing a lot of staying home for the foreseeable future. My winter purchases this month are all about what'll keep me cozy, comfortable, and feeling like I'm out at a salon or cafe sometimes, even though I'm not.

I've already pinpointed a handful of essentials that have been keeping me afloat through these cold and dreary days (honestly, shoutout to my tower space heater), but there are still a few more things I've realized could be useful for me right now, like an invigorating hair scrub that'll help my itchy scalp and a humidifier that'll remedy the dry air in my bedroom.

Here are the 10 things I'm adding to my Amazon cart this season:

Ohora Semi-Cured Gel Nail Polish Wraps

Amazon ohora Gel Nail in Mulberry
Amazon ohora Gel Nail in Mulberry

Courtesy

Since I won't be indulging in getting a manicure every now and then (insert sad face here), I've become super interested in nail wraps to help make my at-home manicures feel more fun. I've only used sticker versions thus far, but these semi-cured gel wraps from Ohora have caught my eye — I like that they'll actually last a while and not peel off in a few days. They're made with three gel layers, including a waterproof exterior, and require an LED gel lamp for the full, long-lasting effects (though it's not necessary if you don't want to cure them). The brand has tons of designs and colors to choose from, and shoppers rave that they're legit.

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Mustela Nourishing Face Cream

Amazon Mustela Baby Nourishing Face Cream
Amazon Mustela Baby Nourishing Face Cream

Courtesy

This face cream is actually meant for babies, but after using the Nourishing Cold Cream Stick version of it, I'm hoping it will finally end my search for a winter moisturizer that'll work for my combination skin. Made with 97 percent naturally derived ingredients, including the brand's patented avocado perseose, ceramides, and cold cream, it's gentle enough for newborns, so I feel pretty good about using it on my face. The stick moisturizer is really great at moisturizing dry and flakey spots, so I'm banking on the cream to provide the same results.

Shop now: $13; amazon.com

The Drop Caroline Raglan Fleece Sweatshirt

Amazon The Drop Women&#39;s Caroline Raglan Long-Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt in Rose
Amazon The Drop Women's Caroline Raglan Long-Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt in Rose

Courtesy

The pandemic has turned me into quite the comfy loungewear connoisseur, and this sweatshirt from The Drop is one of my favorite things to wear daily. It comes in eight pretty tie-dye designs, and I love that it keeps me cozy while looking stylish. I like it so much that I'm getting another one. Plus, you can snag a pair of matching joggers to make it a set.

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

L'Occitane Creamy & Comforting Shea Butter Bubble Bath

Amazon L&#39;Occitane Creamy &amp;amp; Comforting Shea Butter Bubble Bath
Amazon L'Occitane Creamy & Comforting Shea Butter Bubble Bath

Courtesy

Doesn't the name of this bubble bath alone make you want to add it to your cart? The thought of a "creamy and comforting" bubble bath sounds delightful. If you haven't tried L'Occitane's shea line yet, I can confirm that it's super moisturizing and smells really good (I'm currently really loving the shea shower oil), so I'm excited to draw a bath with this on an especially cold day.

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

EO French Lavender Hand Sanitizer Spray

Amazon EO Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray Travel Size in French Lavender
Amazon EO Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray Travel Size in French Lavender

Courtesy

EO's french lavender hand sanitizer is the only one I've been using consistently since March 2020. It's simply the best: It doesn't dry out my hands, smells great, and lasts a while. I'm restocking my stash since hand sanitizer is even more of an essential item right now as we're in the thick of both a COVID-19 surge and cold and flu season, too.

Shop now: $20 (Originally $24); amazon.com

Levoit Smart Humidifier

Amazon LEVOIT Humidifiers for Bedroom Large Room
Amazon LEVOIT Humidifiers for Bedroom Large Room

Courtesy

Big news: I'm finally investing in a large humidifier. I've owned a couple that were on the smaller side (like those cute desktop ones), but have come to realize that you really do need one big enough to cover your entire room if you want to experience all the benefits. I like that this one from Levoit has an LED display and connects to an app, and shoppers say it's quiet, easy to clean, and is overall the best they've used, even compared to models from as many as 10 other brands. No need to try to convince me twice.

Shop it: $70; amazon.com

Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit

Amazon Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit Chai &amp;amp; Matcha SuperLattes with Included Frother
Amazon Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit Chai & Matcha SuperLattes with Included Frother

Courtesy

Meghan Markle is an investor in Clevr Blend's wellness latte drinks, and the brand has racked up other high profile fans like Kim Kardashian and Oprah, who included the SuperLatte Starter Kit on her favorite things for 2021 list. I love my regular cup of coffee, but sometimes I crave something else, and it seems like these latte blends will hit the spot. They come in yummy flavors like chai and matcha, and they're made with probiotics and adaptogens like mushrooms to help with stress, energy, and your overall mood, so it sounds like the kind of lift I'll need this winter.

Shop now: $74; amazon.com

CeraVe Moisturizing Body Cream

Amazon CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Amazon CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Courtesy

This is my favorite body moisturizer, and 60,000 other people approve of it, too. The fragrance- and paraben-free cream is packed with hyaluronic acid and ceramides and rich without being greasy or sticky. Plus, it will actually keep your skin moisturized for hours. It can be used on your face, too, and it even has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance.

Shop now: $16 (Originally $19); amazon.com

Sorel Brex Leather Rain Boot

Amazon SOREL Women&#39;s Brex Boot Lace in Black
Amazon SOREL Women's Brex Boot Lace in Black

Courtesy

Just because I'll be staying in more often doesn't mean I won't be going out at all, which is why I'm adding these (on sale!) leather rain boots from Sorel to my cart. I haven't owned a pair of rain boots in forever, and since the weather in NYC seems to be on the rainier side this season, I feel like these are the right purchase to make. I like their modern design and that they'll easily elevate my not-so-fashionable go-to fleece leggings and sweatshirt outfits.

Shop now: $135 (Originally $180); amazon.com

Aromatica Rosemary Scalp Scrub

Amazon AROMATICA Rosemary Scalp Scrub Sulfate-Free, Silicone-Free, Vegan
Amazon AROMATICA Rosemary Scalp Scrub Sulfate-Free, Silicone-Free, Vegan

Courtesy

My hair has been a bit lifeless this past month, and I've noticed my scalp getting itchier, so I'm considering trying out a scalp scrub. I'm excited about this option from under-the-radar Korean beauty brand Aromatica, which is made with dead sea salt and infused with rosemary and ginger extracts. Shoppers say it's kept their scalps dandruff-free and even added volume back to their strands.

Shop now: $13 with coupon (Originally $19); amazon.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR result

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Oilers captain McDavid tests positive for COVID-19, team awaiting more results

    TORONTO — Edmonton captain Connor McDavid was held out of practice Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving his availability for the Oilers' game Wednesday night in Toronto in dobut. The team said McDavid will undergo further testing before his status for Wednesday's game is known. Edmonton forward Derek Ryan also tested positive on Tuesday. Oilers coach Dave Tippett said both forwards tested negative on Monday. McDavid also missed practice on Monday before playing in Edmonton's 4-1

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez a winner in her opening match of 2022

    ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S

  • High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during game

    A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.

  • Oilers place forward Kailer Yamamoto in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed Kailer Yamamoto in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after the forward tested positive on a rapid test. Yamamoto was pulled from the Oilers' practice Friday after recording the positive result. Coach Dave Tippett said the team is awaiting further results to confirm the test. Edmonton also has superstar captain Connor McDavid, defenceman Tyson Barrie and forward Derek Ryan in protocol. McDavid, Barrie and Ryan are eligible to come out of protocol on Sunday pro

  • Winnipeg Jets won't move home games out of province after getting fan feedback

    The Winnipeg Jets won't be moving home games out of the province, after all. The update comes after team owner True North Sports + Entertainment sent fans a survey on Thursday afternoon, asking how they would feel about the NHL team moving home games to a region that doesn't have restrictions on fan attendance. A spokesperson for True North said Thursday that the team was exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and consulting stakeholders. Elliotte Friedman, a reporter with Hockey