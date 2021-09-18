I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying for Fall

I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and This Is Everything I'm Buying for Fall

Courtesy/InStyle

I'm someone who loves summer, but gets tired of it by mid-August. (Sorry to all the summer loyalists reading this.) The second September starts, I just get that fall itch; I want to throw on a sweatshirt, slip into my favorite black booties, and head out on a walk on a crisp autumn day. That's why I was already brainstorming what new things I'd buy to prepare for the season well before it even started.

This year, I'm trying to add some more flair to my fall wardrobe. Yes, I'm still going to go for the classic colors associated with fall (like that one shade of rusty orange you see everywhere), but I'm also going to be throwing in and accessorizing with some brighter pieces, whether it's a pink plaid shacket or a slick layer of Essie's chartreuse on my nails. I'm also anticipating heading back into the office soon, so I've got a number of practical items in my cart that I'm hoping will make my return more comfortable, like skin-friendly face masks and a roomy tote.

Here are the 10 things I'm planning on buying on Amazon this fall:

Omoone Plaid Shacket

Fashion Amazon Roundup

Courtesy

I've been wanting to get a plaid shacket since they started blowing up last season. I didn't think I found one that I was particularly crazy about, but when I came across the Omoone jacket in Amazon's Fall Trend Edit, I added it to my cart instantly. I like that it's a long coat as opposed to the shorter, cropped versions I see often — and more importantly, I love that it comes in a fun pink color, so it stands out from the crowd. Shoppers say it looks just like the photos and is "way better quality than expected."

Shop now: $43–$45, amazon.com

Essie Nail Polish, My Happy Bass

Fashion Amazon Roundup

Courtesy

I recently bought a pretty brown Essie nail polish from its 2020 fall collection (it's still on sale, FYI), so it only feels right to catch up to its 2021 collection, too. My Happy Bass is a bold chartreuse color, which I'm excited to pair with these Orly x Lisa Frank nail stickers. I also think it'll be a nice pop on days that I will inevitably be wearing all black to the office.

Shop now: $9, amazon.com

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Lip Crayon

Fashion Amazon Roundup

Courtesy

I love a good dark lipstick for fall, and I especially love when I don't have to shell out over $20 for it. Maybelline's SuperStay Matte Lip Crayon is a staple lip product of mine; it goes on smooth, comes in really vibrant colors, and lasts for hours. I have it in the magenta-esque Accept a Dare, but I'm going for Make It Happen this time, which is a deep red shade and only $5 right now.

Shop now: $5, amazon.com

WeCare Disposable Face Masks, Earth Tones

Fashion Amazon Roundup

Courtesy

I prefer to wear KN95 face masks these days, but they can get pricey, and I'm not always in situations where I feel like I need a heavy duty face mask on. I bought WeCare's face masks over the summer and loved them — they're super soft, breathable, and come in stylish colors and prints. In my opinion, they're even comparable to Maskc's pricier, celebrity-loved masks, which I've also tried. The earth tones pack has a variety of nude, brown, and sage green masks that I think will look great with fall outfits.

Shop now: $25, amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Cotton High Cut Panties, Fall Floral

Fashion Amazon Roundup

Courtesy

It doesn't need to be any particular season for me to have an excuse to buy more underwear, but I'm loving this adorable fall floral pack from Amazon Essentials. In case you didn't know, apparently these undies are the ones to own. They have an impressive 18,838 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they're so comfy they must be "sent from the gods," and are a "good replacement" for Victoria's Secret panties.

Shop now: $14, amazon.com

Scarleton Large Reversible Tote Bag

Fashion Amazon Roundup

Courtesy

I relied on Madewell's popular Medium Transport Tote as my work bag before I stopped going into the office. I love it, but since I'll be on a hybrid schedule back when I'm back, I need a larger bag to be able to carry more things with me that I won't be able to leave at my desk all the time. While I've had my eye on a Cuyana bag forever, this slouchy Scarleton tote on Amazon reminds me of the brand's Classic Leather Tote — but for much less. I love that it's reversible, and even though it's made with faux leather, customers say that "every part of the bag looks and feels" like the real deal.

Shop now: $33 (Originally $50), amazon.com

Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper

Fashion Amazon Roundup

Courtesy

I've actually already bought these — they're on sale and might sell out! The Oh Yeah Ugg slippers have been living in my head rent-free thanks to celebs wearing different variations on repeat, so I took advantage when I saw the price dip. I'm here to say that if you've also thought about purchasing these slippers, do it. They are incredible in every aspect, from the fluffy texture (it's so soft and warm) to the color. I got the cornflower and it looks exactly like the photo. They fit great, too. I love them so much I'm planning on gifting a few pairs for Christmas.

Shop now: $60 (Originally $100), amazon.com

Angashion Chunky Knit Color Block Sweater

Fashion Amazon Roundup

Courtesy

I recently threw out a bunch of old sweaters and I'm in the process of replacing my collection. I usually play it safe with sweaters, so I want to branch out and opt for some more eye-catching options. I like this cute color block one from Angashion, which is simple but with an elevated twist.

Shop now: $29–$35, amazon.com

Fgz Cotton Ankle Crew Socks, 5 Pairs

Fashion Amazon Roundup

Courtesy

With the amount of ankle boots I own, you'd think I have a ton of crew socks, but I've realized I'm in desperate need of more. That's why I'm getting this cotton variety pack that comes with five muted colors, like the aforementioned rusty orange, mauve, and forest green (which will all look nice peeking out of a bootie). Shoppers rave that they're an "affordable luxury," and have nothing but good things to say about them.

Shop now: $15, amazon.com

Simple Modern Voyager Insulated Travel Tumbler

Fashion Amazon Roundup

Courtesy

Lastly, I'm going to need extra coffee once I start waking up two hours earlier than I have been to commute again (SOS), which is why this Simple Modern tumbler is in my cart. The brand's insulated cups blew up on TikTok thanks to being super attractive and high-quality. They also have no less than 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, to boot. The tumbler comes in the same ombre and marble designs, and one customer claimed that not one drop of coffee spilled from the cup after it "flipped" and "somersaulted" in their car, so I'm sold.

Shop now: $17, amazon.com