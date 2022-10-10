‘I'm addicted to social media,’ admits minister's teenage daughter

Claudia Collins is the daughter of Damian Collins who helped frame proposed online safety laws

The daughter of the minister drafting new online safety laws has admitted she is “addicted to social media” as she challenged tech giants to do more to protect teenagers from self-harm and suicide.

Claudia Collins, 15, made her impassioned plea in a documentary she made for the BBC investigating the impact of social media on teenagers like herself and Molly Russell, 14, who took her own life after being bombarded with self-harm and suicide content.

“I am 15 years old. I am addicted to social media. I know content I am engaging with is causing young people harm but I feel people are not paying enough attention to the consequences of it,” she said, opening the 12-minute film, entitled Molly, Social Media and Me.

Her father, Damian Collins, has helped frame the prospective laws as chair of the Commons culture committee and committee of MPs and peers who initially created a draft of the legislation. He is now digital minister under pressure from charities, MPs and campaigners to enact it.

“I talk to him all the time. I will see things online. I will text him and I will send him a WhatsApp. I will be at school and say, ‘look, I have just seen this’. He asks me questions. He sits me down. What are your concerns? What are you feeling when you are on social media? How can I help?” said Claudia.

In the documentary, Claudia interviews Ian Russell, the father of Molly Russell, who took her own life after being bombarded with self-harm and suicide content - Joshua Bratt/PA

As presenter in the film, she interviews Molly’s father Ian, noting how, like Molly, she too has seen graphic self-harm and suicide images, directed to her by social media firms’ algorithms.

“I think Molly’s story is awful, an awful story but it’s a familiar one. It would have been really easy for Molly’s story to be one of my friends. It could have in some universe been one of my own,” said Claudia.

Aged 13, Claudia said she’d call her best friends “to make sure they were still there”. She was so concerned about one she would search through her room to check she was not harming herself. “I would see suicide notes on my friend’s phone when she was 13. You think something has to be done, something has to stop.”

She praised Mr Russell for “shining a light” on the problem, which culminated in the inquest on his daughter’s death. In one of the most poignant moments, she tells him, face to face: “What I want to say is thank you to you. She has helped me through you speaking out about it, she has.”

In the film, she undergoes an experiment, where she is shown “happy” then “self-harm/suicide” images while wired up to a machine logging her emotional response. The heartstopping spike in the graph coincides with her seeing “#selfharm” hashtags as if “prepping” herself for the shock of what she is about to see.

To understand why she cannot stop scrolling through images on her phone - “I have to tell myself at least 12 times before I stop scrolling” - she confronts the man who invented the infinite scroll: Aza Rankin, now a critic of tech giants.

He explained tech firms’ algorithms were designed to keep users online to make money such that it becomes like “your own walking MTV” but with no live delay to stop it.

“I literally feel that it’s like a social experiment. It is like everything about me they use to make money. It’s literally the reason young people are so insecure and that depression and anxiety and suicide and self harm are at their highest ever rates. Children are literally dying every day,” she said.

She challenges the tech firms: “You are not doing enough about that. What are you doing? Show me the document that shows me you are taking active measures because I don’t see it. I am on social media every day and I see no change. The tech companies could do more to protect young users.”