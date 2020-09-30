ITV Offers Assurances As I'm A Celebrity's New Wales Location Goes Into Local Lockdown

ITV has offered its assurances after its new Wales location for I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! was placed under local lockdown.

The upcoming 20th series of the reality show is due to be filmed in November at Gwrych Castle in Conwy , after the coronavirus pandemic meant it had to relocate from its usual home in the Australian jungle.

However, the Welsh government has announced that a number of new local restrictions will be placed on areas including in Conwy – which is in Abergele in North Wales – coming into effect from 6pm on Thursday.

The new rules mean people in these areas will not be allowed to enter or leave their areas without a reasonable excuse, such as travel for work or education, and they will only be able to meet people they do not live with outdoors.

The advice in Conwy is applicable to households and not to places of work.

A spokesperson for ITV said: “I’m A Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict Covid protocols.”

Work has already begun to transform the castle into the setting for the new series of I’m A Celebrity.

The sprawling castle, complete with turrets, is nestled on a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea and is spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

According to its official website, the towering structure was built between 1812 and 1822 by Lloyd Hesketh Bamford-Hesketh.

Ant and Dec will host an adapted version of I’m A Celebrity, which will see celebrities face trials and challenges to win food and treats in the lead-up to one of them being crowned king or queen of the castle, rather than the jungle.

Among those rumoured to be taking part include former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, ex-footballer John Barnes, TV presenter Vernon Kay and Coronation Street star Beverly Callard.

I’m A Celebrity is due to return to ITV in November.

