I'm A Celebrity Star Tests Positive For Covid-19 Ahead Of New Series, ITV Confirms

ITV has confirmed that one of the stars taking part in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity has tested positive for Covid-19.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, producers have made big changes to the show, not least moving it from its usual location in the Australian jungle to a castle in Wales.

With a week to go until the new series launches, ITV has confirmed reports that one of the stars has contracted coronavirus.

They told Radio Times in a statement: “We can confirm that one member of the cast has received a positive Covid result and that individual is self isolating where we are giving them all the support that they need.”

“I’m A Celebrity has robust health and safety measures and protocols in place in order to operate safely within Covid-19 guidelines,” the spokesperson added.

Ant and Dec (Photo: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock) More

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for further comment.

The cast for the new series is yet to be confirmed, but last month eight celebrities were spotted at what was believed to be a photo-shoot for the show.

Among them were former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, TV presenter Vernon Kay and West End performer Ruthie Henshall.

Also at the supposed photo-shoot were Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard, opera singer Russell Watson, soap actor and singer Jessica Plummer and Paralympian Hollie Arnold.

Others tipped to be taking part include Sir Mo Farrah, Shane Richie and Giovanna Fletcher.

It was previously revealed that ITV was taking special measures to ensure that I’m A Celebrity’s crew remained safe while working on the show.

Speaking at a recent Royal Television Society event, ITV Studios entertainment director Richard Cowles said: “Everyone’s got proximity monitors on them so basically they can’t come within two metres of each other without it buzzing and flashing and reminding them to step away.

“In terms of the technology, we’ve for example, with the castle itself, we’ve mapped that completely remotely so we can get all of our camera positions and everything done off-site without having to go there.

“We have basically created a whole virtual walk through of that castle, so all of the set can be built remotely back here and then transported up there.”

He continued: “All the camera positions, the lens length – all of that sort of stuff can be done. We’re even going to have our edits in London to try to reduce the number of people travelling to Wales and to reduce the number of people that could potentially spread Covid.”

I’m A Celebrity launches on Sunday 15 November at 9pm on ITV.

MORE I'M A CELEBRITY:

I'm A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: All The Rumoured Contestants So Far

Ant And Dec Finally Take On Their Own Bushtucker Trial: 'It Was As Hideous As We Thought'

I'm A Celebrity 2020: How Is It Actually All Going To Work?

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.