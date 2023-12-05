I'm A Celebrity live: Marvin Humes in sticky situation with Fred Sirieix in trial

I'm A Celebrity's Marvin Humes is in a sticky situation in the trial (ITV screengrab) (ITV screengrab)

I'm A Celebrity's Marvin Humes slipped in the Bushtucker trial as he took part alongside Fred Sirieix.

The campmates were dressed up as huge flies as they were in a sticky situation while competing in Fly On The Wall.

They had to edge their way slowly along the sticky path but are at risk of falling off into the water.

Outside of the jungle, the JLS star's wife Rochelle Humes has now made the 11-hour journey to Australia.

Initially she had delayed her flight because of "work commitments" and begged fans to keep her husband in so he wouldn't be on the bridge by himself.

At the end of the show, the third campmate will be voted out of the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

It comes after Nella Rose was the second star voted out. Frankie Dettori was the first celebrity to be voted out of the jungle camp by public vote.

Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears made early exits on medical grounds before the eliminations ahead of the final had even begun.

Live Updates L Danielle Harold is promoted Now EastEnders actor Danielle Harold has been promoted to top job as she was Nella Rose's deputy. She looked absolutely delighted at the news.

L Nella Rose admits she's going to miss her friends Moments before leaving, Nella Rose said if she was going to leave she would miss everyone. In scenes aired tonight, she said: "If I was to leave today, I would miss the friends I've made in the jungle and the peace and quiet of being away from the outside world." She was eliminated in Monday's episode, the second star to be voted out by the public. Show more

Should I'm A Celebrity have a break from politicians on the show? Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have urged TV bosses to make the change.

This year Nigel Farage has proved to be one of I'm A Celeb's most controversial signings with a fee rumoured up to £1.5million.

His appearance followed Matt Hancock's stint in the jungle last year which also stirred up controversy.

It is nothing new of course with even Nadine Dorries starring on the show back in 2012.

But what do you think about watching politicians take on the jungle?

