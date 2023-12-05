I'm A Celebrity: Fred Sirieix and Josie Gibson share sweet moment after cooking clash

Has I'm A Celebrity's Fred Sirieix made up with Josie Gibson after clashing over the cooking? (ITV/Shutterstock)

What did you miss?

I'm A Celebrity's Fred Sirieix shared a heartwarming moment with Josie Gibson after clashing over the cooking. Could this be the end of their ongoing row?

The arguments appeared to cool off when the First Dates star thanked the presenter for dinner in a sweet moment on Monday.

Tensions had reached boiling point in the I'm A Celebrity jungle when Sirieix grilled Gibson over her cooking skills over lunch and dinner.

It all started when new camp leader Nella Rose - who was voted out second - made the Million Pound Menu the pot washer and gave the envy-inducing role of camp chef to the This Morning star.

What, how and why?

After the latest explosive cooking argument, Sirieix and Gibson sat down with the rest of the camp to enjoy their food.

Much to the presenter's surprise, the food critic seemed to have a change of heart. He said: "Thanks for dinner, Josie."

To which she responded: "Thank you love, means a lot."

Could this brief exchange spell the end of the drama that has rumbled on for days?

Earlier in the episode, Sirieix had compared Gibson's cooking style to a "horror movie".

In a piece to camera, he said: "It is like a horror movie from the eighties."

The new camp chef aired her frustrations that she was unable to do the cooking how she wanted without Sirieix interrupting her.

She said in a piece to camera: "I'm happy to take Fred's advice. Not being rude but he doesn't know how to deal with a kangaroo tails."

I'm A Celebrity's Fred Sirieix is swapping luxury food for creepy crawlies (ITV) (ITV)

Sirieix tried to boss Gibson about as he urged her to cook the beans with the mushrooms but she didn't bite the bait.

Story continues

She told him: "I think you are going to have to wait mate."

And she added: "Put yourself some rice out."

Sirieix then took it a step further and told Gibson how to cook the kangaroo tail: "It needs to be coloured everywhere."

Former boxer Tony Bellew stepped into the ring to try and cool things down in the kitchen.

Gibson tried to reason with Siriex saying: "Fred give me the reigns," she said.

But Sirieix insisted he could cook.

Gibson honestly admitted that Sirieix's orders made her doubt herself.

Josie Gibson had been crowned the head chef (ITV)

"You make me question myself," she told him.

The campmates all ate the food together and Sam Thompson raved it was a success - giving it a five out of five.

Gibson was delighted with Thompson's praise.

In a secret exchange while washing the pots, Nigel Farage had said to Sirieix that he felt it had worked out well in the end.

However, Sirieix couldn't quite let go of the cooking reigns. He insisted that Gibson wasn't making the most of the ingredients at dinner time.

Temperatures had been rising in the camp kitchen after lunch time where Sirieix and Gibson had clashed over the chef's decision to cook bean fritters.

Another serving beans = another serving of tension 😬 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/wnCEGnwQWB — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 4, 2023

What else happened on I'm A Celebrity?

Nella Rose was the second celebrity to be voted out of the jungle on Monday.

It comes after Frankie Dettori was the first star to be evicted by the public on the ITV show.

Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears made early exits from the show on medical grounds, just days apart.

I'm A Celebrity's Nella Rose has a huge online following (ITV) (ITV)

Read more: I'm A Celebrity