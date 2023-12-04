I’m A Celebrity's Frankie Dettori shares who is best camp chef out of Fred Sirieix and Josie Gibson

Frankie Dettori was the first voted out of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2023 (ITV)

What did you miss?

I’m A Celebrity’s Frankie Dettori has revealed who he thinks really is the better chef out of Fred Sirieix and Josie Gibson after he was first voted out of the Australian jungle.

Tensions have been reaching boiling point after Nella Rose made camp chef Sirieix the pot washer and put Gibson in charge of cooking for the campmates.

In the exit interview on I’m A Celebrity, Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly grilled the race jockey on the question the nation wants to know: who is the better chef, Josie Gibson or Fred Sirieix?

What, how and why?

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec are the cheeky hosts of the show (ITV) (ITV)

"Who was the better chef?" The presenting duo had to know the answer.

Dettori confessed things were heating up between Gibson and Sirieix in the kitchen as they have their own ideas about cooking.

He added: "We had a bit of an incident last night. Too many chefs in the kitchen."

When pressed about who was the better chef, he responded: "Fred."

I'm A Celebrity's Nella Rose said Fred Sirieix has made her life hell (ITV) (ITV)

Dialling into Good Morning Britain from Australia, the jockey opened up further about the head-to-head clash that has been unfolding in the jungle.

"Change of guard because the dynamic of the show has changed," he said. "Fred got taken out, now there is a head to head clash because there are two different cooks in one kitchen.

"One person says A, one person says B. The food was delicious. I let them get on with it."

What else happened on I’m A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity's Fred Sirieix has made no secret of his upset over the kitchen (ITV) (ITV)

Sirieix has made no secret of his upset over Gibson being named the camp chef.

He has kept calling it the stuff of "kitchen nightmares" as he can't resist getting involved or trying to tell the This Morning presenter how to do the cooking.

However, Gibson has been happy to continue cooking how she would like to for camp.

On Friday, the camp leader had explained her decision saying that Sirieix had made her life hell.

She told Danielle Harold and Sam Thompson: "Fred has been making my life hell for a long time. Karma is a b****. Fred has lost all control. He can’t tell people when to clean pots and pans. I don't care anymore."

