I'm A Celebrity Viewers Left Howling At Beverley Callard's (Very Sweary) Pep Talk To Jordan North
Beverley Callard had I’m A Celebrity fans in stitches on Wednesday night, as she delivered a pep talk to fellow campmate Jordan North.
Viewers of the ITV reality show voted for the Radio 1 DJ to take on the Bushtucker Trial for a third time, which had left him looking devastated.
But the Coronation Street star was there with some words of encouragement after hosts Ant and Dec announced the result live on air.
With the live feed still running, viewers caught Beverley telling a dejected Jordan: “They love you. They want to see more of you. This is going to make you a fucking megastar!”
The comment certainly tickled many watching, sparking reaction online...
I can't stop laughing @ Beverley telling Jordan "this is going to make you a fooking megastar!" #imacelebrity
— it's the wrong David, honey (@bet_binch) November 18, 2020
Beverley Callard to Jordan North:
"This is gonna make you a FUCKING MEGASTAR!"💁🏼♀️💁🏼♀️💁🏼♀️
🤣🤣🤣#imacelebrity#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/4mmyDu3rhG
— 🅸🅰🅸🅽 (@Keroffin) November 18, 2020
Beverley Callard calling you a "f*cking superstar" is a life peak! Lucky Jordan!#imacelebrity #ImaCeleb pic.twitter.com/TcZIMQpt4B
— Mr Adam R (@MrAdamR) November 18, 2020
Oh Jordan's little face!!! He's gutted #ImACeleb And love Bev telling him this is gonna make him a megastar to make him feel better...
— Olivia Fahy (@Toxicolly) November 18, 2020
Oh leave the poor boy Jordan alone! Want to see someone else now. (Love Bev being supportive ,“this’ll make you a fucking megastar” 😂) #imacelebrity
— Laura Kemp (@Laurajanekemp) November 18, 2020
Bev whispering in Jordan's ear just now. pic.twitter.com/Eab0hfCkJd
— Nik C (@Nixic) November 18, 2020
#ImACeleb Liz McDonald telling Jordan that doing the trial is gonna make him a 'fucking megastar' rofl
— Han (@hanrairai) November 18, 2020
Beverly Callard saying 'it's gonna make you a fucking megastar' to Jordan and ITV unable to bleep it was the highlight of I'm a Celebrity tonight.
— Steve Cooper (@Stephen_Cooper_) November 18, 2020
Funniest thing #imacelebrity @Beverleycallard telling Jordan doing the trial will make him a fcuking megastar 😆😆😆
— KBC 🙏🏻♥️ (@KBC122012) November 18, 2020
Jordan, who vomited before tackling a cliff abseil in the first show, had been voted to take on in the Trapped Door challenge, which will see him face many creepy crawlies whilst locked underground.
He has already faced his fear of snakes in the Viper Vault trial, which saw him crowned the show’s most terrified contestant ever.
Jordan and Bev were then voted to take on the first eating challenge of the series alongside Vernon Kay.
Wednesday night’s show also saw new campmates Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson arrive at the castle, after taking on a Bushtucker Trial.
Find out how Jordan gets on in the Trapped Door trial when I’m A Celebrity continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.