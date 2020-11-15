'I'm A Celebrity' camper Bev Callard makes a dig at Trump

Corrie legend Beverley Callard said she fears she will end up looking like she’s been to Donald Trump’s hairdresser after using the “minging” I’m A Celebrity washroom.

The soap star and the rest of the 2020 contestants entered the new camp at Gwrych Castle in Wales in Sunday night’s launch show, with some having to abseil down a cliff to get in.

But many were distinctly unimpressed with what awaited them when they got to the castle, which is the ITV show’s home this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Let the Campmates see The Castle! This year is going to be lit 🔥 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ShLeuZFZUb — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 15, 2020

The campers looked distinctly unamused when they saw the sparse living quarters and the sleeping area full of rusty iron-framed beds.

And some of their faces really fell when they took in the bleak-looking washing area.

Callard looked gobsmacked, complaining: “First of all it’s minging. It needs a really good clean.”

“Well I'm sorry but no, my hair,” she went on.

“I will look like I've had Donald Trump's hairdresser.”

However, the actor was slightly more pleased after inspecting the toilet, saying it smelled “very clean”.

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North was also a bit miffed with his new living conditions.

“I've never seen a more... basic is putting it nicely... horrific bathroom," he said.

Over in the sleeping area, Victoria Derbyshire declared the beds were “as hard as nails” after trying one out.

EastEnders star Shane Richie tried a hammock and immediately fell out the other side.

"Mo, we're doubling up" he joked to fellow contestant Mo Farah.

However, fans of the ITV show really took to the new location.

“Loving the castle vibe,” one person posted on Twitter, while another said: “Think I may be preferring it in this castle in the dark than in the jungle.”

“I feel like a 24 hour live feed into this castle camp would help us through lockdown,” said another viewer. “Getting feel good vibes from this group.”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV.

